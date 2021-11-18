New Spider-Man: No Way Home clip reveals more of Spidey and Doctor Strange's fight

A new Spider-Man: No Way Home clip has given a better look at a fight between Spidey and Doctor Strange.

In the footage, which you can see below, Tom Holland's Peter Parker attempts to swing away from Benedict Cumberbatch's Doctor Strange. "This is why I never had kids," Strange snarks, as he magically gets hold of Spider-Man – and slams his astral form free. (H/T Screen Rant)

New footage from #SpiderManNoWayHome pic.twitter.com/cYjvnJUW3gNovember 17, 2021

From the second trailer, it's clear that things aren't going to be smooth sailing between Spidey and Doctor Strange in the film, with the duo fighting again atop a moving train. Holland even told our sister publication Total Film that the relationship would become strained: "Throughout the course of the film, their relationship breaks down. And rather than becoming colleagues – they don't become enemies, but they're definitely not friends."

While the trailer didn't include the long-rumored Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield – much to fans' shock – it did reveal a rogues gallery of villains, including Electro, Green Goblin, Lizard, Sandman, and Doc Ock. There's also a theory that Garfield's Spider-Man will rescue Zendaya's MJ from a fall, and an alternate version of the trailer may reveal where the other two Spideys could have been edited out from the main footage. We've got a full breakdown of the trailer for everything else you might have missed.

We won't have long to wait to see exactly how Spider-Man: Far From Home is going to play out. The film arrives this December 17 in US theaters, and December 15 in UK cinemas.

Until then, check out our complete guide to Marvel Phase 4 for everything else the MCU has in store for us.