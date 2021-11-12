New Spider-Man animated series from Marvel Studios on the way

Marvel has announced a Spider-Man animated series as part of Disney Plus Day.

The series is titled Spider-Man: Freshman Year, and is described as "an animated series that follows Peter Parker on his way to becoming Spider-Man in the MCU, with a journey unlike we've ever seen and a style that celebrates the character's early comic book roots. Executive producer Jeff Trammel serves as head writer." Check out the logo below.

Marvel Studios' Spider-Man: Freshman Year, an animated Original Series, coming soon to @DisneyPlus. #DisneyPlusDay pic.twitter.com/EgdSomykPGNovember 12, 2021 See more

No further details on the series have been released, so it's unclear if Tom Holland will be reprising his role or not.

The webhead in question can next be seen in this year's Spider-Man: No Way Home, which looks set to be a multiversal extravaganza. Rumors abound that Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield will be returning as their respective versions of Peter Parker, though Kirsten Dunst told our sister publication Total Film that she won't be back as Mary Jane in the film.

"What people will be really surprised about is that it's not fun, this film," Holland told Total Film in the new issue of the magazine, featuring Scream on the cover. "It's dark and it's sad, and it's going to be really affecting. You're going to see characters that you love go through things that you would never wish for them to go through. And I was just really excited to kind of lean into that side of Peter Parker."

There's no release date or casting information on Spider-Man: Freshman Year just yet. While we wait for more, check out our guide to watching Marvel movies in order to get caught up on the MCU, and find the best Disney Plus prices and deals.