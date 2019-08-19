New on Netflix (August 2019): Every movie and TV show you can stream this month

Want to know what's coming to Netflix in August 2019? We've put together the full list of arrivals: every TV show, movie, documentary, and reality series coming to the streaming service this month is waiting for you down below.
Whether you still need to catch up on what's already landed, including Mindhunter season 2 and GLOW season 3, or are eagerly anticipating what's to come, there's bound to be something for you.
This week, the historical epic Gangs of New York, starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Daniel Day Lewis, is heading to Netflix. Undoubtedly one of the picks of August's crop, the Martin Scorsese-directed movie should shoot straight to the top of your watch list.
Elsewhere, there's stand-up comedy in the shape of Simon Amstell's Set Free, as well as foreign drama; Love Alarm is coming to Netflix on August 22.
Plus, if you want a quick cheat-sheet version of what to watch, be sure to check out all the bolded entries below for our essential picks, including the forthcoming Dark Crystal prequel series, Age of Resistance.
Finally, if you're still stuck for things to watch, you could do a lot worse than sidestepping the list of new Netflix TV shows and movies for August 2019 and diving headfirst into our selection of some of the best series Netflix has to offer.
New Netflix TV shows (August 2019)
- Ask the Storybots season 3 – August 2
- Dear White People volume 3 – August 2
- Derry Girls season 2 – August 2
- She-Ra and the Princesses of Power season 3 – August 2
- Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj volume 4 – August 4
- No Good Nick part 2 – August 5
- Sebastian Maniscalo: Why Would You Do That – August 6
- Dollar – August 8
- Jane the Virgin season 5 – August 8
- Wu Assassins – August 8
- Cable Girls season 4 – August 9
- Glow season 3 – August 9
- The InBESTigators – August 9
- iZombie season 5 – August 9
- Rocko’s Modern Life: Static Cling – August 9
- Sintonia – August 9
- Spirit Riding Free: Pony Tales – August 9
- Tiny House Nation volume 1 – August 9
- Knightfall season 2 – August 13
- Tiffany Haddish Presents: They Ready – August 13
- The 100 season 6 – August 14
- Cannon Busters – August 15
- 45 RPM – August 16
- Better Than Us – August 16
- Frontera verde – August 16
- Invader Zim: Enter the Florpus – August 16
- Mindhunter season 2 – August 16
- Super Monsters Back to School – August 16
- Victim Number 8 – August 16
- Simon Amstell: Set Free – August 20
- Love Alarm – August 22
- Hero Mask part 2 – August 23
- Trolls: The Beat Goes On season 7 – August 27
- Falling Inn Love – August 29
- Kardec – August 29
- Workin’ Moms season 3 – August 29
- The A List – August 30
- Carole and Tuesday – August 30
- The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance – August 30
- Mighty Little Bheem season 2 – August 30
- True and the Rainbow Kingdom: Wild Wild Yetis – August 30
New Netflix Movies (August 2019)
- Are We Done Yet? – August 1
- Boyka: Undisputed – August 1
- Four Weddings and a Funeral – August 1
- Groundhog Day – August 1
- Horns – August 1
- Jackie Brown – August 1
- Jupiter Ascending – August 1
- Now and Then – August 1
- Panic Room – August 1
- Rocky – August 1
- Rocky II – August 1
- Rocky III – August 1
- Rocky IV – August 1
- Rocky V – August 1
- Sex and the City: The Movie – August 1
- Something’s Gotta Give – August 1
- The Bank Job – August 1
- The House Bunny – August 1
- The Sinner: Julian – August 1
- To Wong Foo, Thanks for Everything! Julie Newmar – August 1
- Why Do Fools Fall in Love – August 1
- Otherhood – August 2
- Screwball – August 6
- Judy Moody and the Not Bummer Summer – August 8
- The Little Switzerland – August 16
- Selfless – August 16
- Sextuplets – August 16
- The Punisher – August 17
- Gangs of New York – August 20
- Le Grande Classe – August 30
New Netflix Documentaries (August 2019)
- Basketball or Nothing – August 2
- Enter the Anime – August 5
- The Naked Director – August 8
- The Family – August 9
- Apache: La Vida de Carlos Tevez – August 16
- Diagnosis – August 16
- American Factory – August 21
- El Pepe: Una vida suprema – August 23
New Netflix Reality Shows (August 2019)
- QB1: Beyond the Lights season 3 – August 16
- Hyperdrive – August 21
- Rust Valley Restorers – August 23
- Million Pound Menu season 2 – August 27
- Droppin’ Cash season 2 – August 28
- Styling Hollywood – August 30