New on Netflix (August 2019): Every movie and TV show you can stream this month

Want to know what's coming to Netflix in August 2019? We've put together the full list of arrivals: every TV show, movie, documentary, and reality series coming to the streaming service this month is waiting for you down below.

Whether you still need to catch up on what's already landed, including Mindhunter season 2 and GLOW season 3, or are eagerly anticipating what's to come, there's bound to be something for you.

This week, the historical epic Gangs of New York, starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Daniel Day Lewis, is heading to Netflix. Undoubtedly one of the picks of August's crop, the Martin Scorsese-directed movie should shoot straight to the top of your watch list.

Elsewhere, there's stand-up comedy in the shape of Simon Amstell's Set Free, as well as foreign drama; Love Alarm is coming to Netflix on August 22.

Plus, if you want a quick cheat-sheet version of what to watch, be sure to check out all the bolded entries below for our essential picks, including the forthcoming Dark Crystal prequel series, Age of Resistance.

Finally, if you're still stuck for things to watch, you could do a lot worse than sidestepping the list of new Netflix TV shows and movies for August 2019 and diving headfirst into our selection of some of the best series Netflix has to offer.

New Netflix TV shows (August 2019)

Ask the Storybots season 3 – August 2

Dear White People volume 3 – August 2

Derry Girls season 2 – August 2

She-Ra and the Princesses of Power season 3 – August 2

Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj volume 4 – August 4

No Good Nick part 2 – August 5

Sebastian Maniscalo: Why Would You Do That – August 6

Dollar – August 8

Jane the Virgin season 5 – August 8

Wu Assassins – August 8

Cable Girls season 4 – August 9

Glow season 3 – August 9

The InBESTigators – August 9

iZombie season 5 – August 9

Rocko’s Modern Life: Static Cling – August 9

Sintonia – August 9

Spirit Riding Free: Pony Tales – August 9

Tiny House Nation volume 1 – August 9

Knightfall season 2 – August 13

Tiffany Haddish Presents: They Ready – August 13

The 100 season 6 – August 14

Cannon Busters – August 15

45 RPM – August 16

Better Than Us – August 16

Frontera verde – August 16

Invader Zim: Enter the Florpus – August 16

Mindhunter season 2 – August 16

Super Monsters Back to School – August 16

Victim Number 8 – August 16

Simon Amstell: Set Free – August 20

Love Alarm – August 22

Hero Mask part 2 – August 23

Trolls: The Beat Goes On season 7 – August 27

Falling Inn Love – August 29

Kardec – August 29

Workin’ Moms season 3 – August 29

The A List – August 30

Carole and Tuesday – August 30

The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance – August 30

Mighty Little Bheem season 2 – August 30

True and the Rainbow Kingdom: Wild Wild Yetis – August 30

New Netflix Movies (August 2019)

Are We Done Yet? – August 1

Boyka: Undisputed – August 1

Four Weddings and a Funeral – August 1

Groundhog Day – August 1

Horns – August 1

Jackie Brown – August 1

Jupiter Ascending – August 1

Now and Then – August 1

Panic Room – August 1

Rocky – August 1

Rocky II – August 1

Rocky III – August 1

Rocky IV – August 1

Rocky V – August 1

Sex and the City: The Movie – August 1

Something’s Gotta Give – August 1

The Bank Job – August 1

The House Bunny – August 1

The Sinner: Julian – August 1

To Wong Foo, Thanks for Everything! Julie Newmar – August 1

Why Do Fools Fall in Love – August 1

Otherhood – August 2

Screwball – August 6

Judy Moody and the Not Bummer Summer – August 8

The Little Switzerland – August 16

Selfless – August 16

Sextuplets – August 16

The Punisher – August 17

Gangs of New York – August 20

Le Grande Classe – August 30

New Netflix Documentaries (August 2019)

Basketball or Nothing – August 2

Enter the Anime – August 5

The Naked Director – August 8

The Family – August 9

Apache: La Vida de Carlos Tevez – August 16

Diagnosis – August 16

American Factory – August 21

El Pepe: Una vida suprema – August 23

New Netflix Reality Shows (August 2019)