New Netflix series from Steven Moffat casts David Tennant, Stanley Tucci, and more

Steven Moffat’s upcoming miniseries Inside Man has added David Tennant to its cast, reuniting the Doctor Who showrunner with the 10th Doctor.

Tennant joins Hunger Games actor Stanley Tucci – who is set to lead the series – along with Dracula star Dolly Wells and It’s A Sin's Lydia West. The star-studded series will air on Netflix internationally and BBC One in the UK, following in the footsteps of Moffat’s Dracula, which he co-created with Mark Gatiss. Dracula and Sherlock director Paul McGuigan will helm the series, with Alex Mercer producing.

The four-part mini-series – not to be mixed up with the 2006 Spike Lee film of the same name – is about a prisoner on death row in the USA and a woman trapped in a cellar under an English vicarage, whose paths cross in an unexpected way.

Further details about the plot have been kept under wraps but Piers Wenger, Director of BBC Drama shared the following about Inside Man: "BBC One viewers will already know the television magic created when Steven Moffat writes for David, Dolly, and Lydia. With the fantastic Stanley Tucci alongside them as our Inside Man, everything is in place for a series that will have the nation gripped." Filming is set to begin later this year.

Executive producers are Sue Vertue for Hartswood Films and Ben Irving for the BBC. Chris Sussman oversees Netflix. Inside Man was first commissioned in 2019 by BBC drama director Piers Wenger and Charlotte Moore, BBC chief content officer.