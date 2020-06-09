New Doctor Who mini-episode is officially Steven Moffat’s final story

Many of Doctor Who’s regenerations have entered pop culture folklore, but it’s not often that those behind-the-scenes get a farewell quite as grand as a Time Lord.

Steven Moffat, who wrote for the show since its reboot in 2005 and became its lead writer in 2010, is going out on his own terms – with a new Doctor Who mini-episode centred around Bill Potts and Nardole.

Following on from Series 10 finale “The Doctor Falls”, “The Best of Days” sees Nardole (Matt Lucas) and Bill (Pearl Mackie) swapping correspondence and updates on how they’ve been since they left the Twelth Doctor behind.

Bill, who went to go and see the universe with Heather after being transformed back from a Cyberman (long story), is revealed to be back at university – and “on a break” from her relationship with Heather. Bill also talks lockdown, but keeps things uplifting with a message of hope, including a reference to global Black Lives Matter protests.

Nardole, meanwhile, has broken both his legs and is being wheeled around on a wheelbarrow. Typical Nardole.

Moffat took to Instagram to give his reaction to the final episode: “Permit me the self-indulgence. I planned to leave with The Husbands Of River Song. Then it was The Doctor Falls. And then it was Twice Upon A Time. And then I novelised Day Of The Doctor and that was going to be the very end. And then Chris got me to write “Terror Of The Umpty Ums” and Emily got me writing online minisodes. But this - THIS - finally ... is ... IT! Bang! Kerpow! I’m out of here! So with that in mind can I just say ... the title is quite perfect.”

Bill (and Moffat) end with one message – to have hope. All being well, those words will travel through the cosmos and stick in our minds far longer than any Doctor’s goodbye ever could.