Next James Bond movie is two years away as producer reveals 007 is being "reinvented"

With No Time To Die having long vanished from cinemas, everyone's wondering who will replace Daniel Crag as the next James Bond. Unfortunately, it appears we're not going to get an answer anytime soon. Producer Barbara Broccoli has revealed that we're still two years away from production starting on another 007 movie.

"Nobody’s in the running," she told Deadline (opens in new tab) when quizzed about the future of James Bond. "We’re working out where to go with him, we’re talking that through. There isn’t a script and we can’t come up with one until we decide how we’re going to approach the next film because, really, it’s a reinvention of Bond. We’re reinventing who he is and that takes time. I’d say that filming is at least two years away."

Broccoli was attending an event in London, held in her and her brother Michael G. Wilson's honor as they accepted their BFI Fellowships. Two of the speakers at the event were Ralph Fiennes, who played M opposite Craig in the 007 franchise, and Naomie Harris, who plays Miss. Moneypenny.

Fiennes reportedly joked that Broccoli and Wilson had "killed Bond", a reference to the No Time To Die ending, with the actor adding: "Naomie and I are the people to fix it. You find [a new Bond] and we’ll train him."

The event also saw special video messages from Bond alumni Daniel Craig, Dame Judi Dench, Lea Seydoux, Rami Malek, and Sam Mendes, director of Skyfall and Spectre, shown through the evening.

While Broccoli may be mute when it comes to who could play James Bond after Daniel Craig, the bookies have the likes of Bridgerton's Regé-Jean Page, The Witcher's Henry Cavill, and Poldark's Aidan Turner as frontrunners. Get the full rundown on who could be the next James Bond through that link.