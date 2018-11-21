New FIFA 19 patch adds even more new faces, including Ryan Sessegnon and Mauro Icardi

Two days ago GR had a little bit of a moan about the otherwise-excellent FIFA 19 player faces update not including Ryan Sessegnon. So how's this for efficiency? EA has just dropped a new patch which includes an updated face for Ryan Sessegnon.

Sessegnon is one of four new Fulham faces in the latest FIFA 19 patch, alongside Tim Ream, Cyrus Christie and Aboubakar Kamara. That means the West Londoners have had 17 faces added in the space of a week. Fellow Premier League newcomers Wolves and Cardiff are also bolstered once more, with Helder Costa and Souleymane Bamba among those added as part of this patch.

As for players outside of the Premier League, Diego Godin (Atletico Madrid), Mauro Icardi (Inter Milan) and Ever Banega (Sevilla) all have their previous likenesses overwritten with new sculpts and hairstyles. The full list of all 18 new faces is as follows:

Diego Godin (Atletico Madrid)

Souleymane Bamba (Cardiff City)

Greg Cunningham (Cardiff City)

Bruno Ecuele Manga (Cardiff City)

Nathaniel Mendez-Laing (Cardiff City)

Alex Smithies (Cardiff City)

Danny Ward (Cardiff City)

Kenneth Zohore (Cardiff City)

Cyrus Christie (Fulham)

Aboubakar Kamara (Fulham)

Tim Ream (Fulham)

Ryan Sessegnon (Fulham)

Mauro Icardi (Inter Milan)

Daniele Rugani (Juventus)

Ever Banega (Sevilla)

Helder Costa (Wolverhampton Wanderers)

Morgan Gibbs-White (Wolverhampton Wanderers)

Kortney Hause (Wolverhampton Wanderers)

In addition to this cosmetic surgery, the new update delivers a handful of gameplay tweaks – such as AI team-mate tackling being toned down, and high pressure defensive tactics having a bigger effect on stamina. For more detail on these changes check out EA's very detailed pitch notes.

