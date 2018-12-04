New Captain Marvel trailer explains that granny punch, shows us angst, aliens and Chewie the cat

The first Captain Marvel trailer teased us with Brie Larson, Nick Fury and, um, elder abuse, the second gives us a better introduction to who the captain is. She's one of the Kree, a race of "noble warrior heroes," but one who was created and is now seems to be troubled by memories of a more human life as Carol Danvers. If that inner conflict wasn't enough, we also got a good look at the extraterrestrial shapeshifters the Skrull, who are real fugly.

"Your life began the day it nearly ended," a Kree matriarch, played by Annette Bening, tells Captain Marvel. "We found you with no memory. We made you one of us. So you could live longer, stronger, superior. You were reborn."

The movie is a prequel to more recent Marvel events - just in case you thought the the very young looking Nick Fury was just down to a few too many placenta facials - and looks like it's going to be the perfect introduction to Captain Marvel before she has to - spoiler alert - respond to *that* page from Fury at the end of Avengers 4.

We still have questions - lots of Captain Marvel questions - like the cause of the crash that led to her rebirth as Captain Marvel, and just who Jude Law is playing. Is he friend, or foe? We get a good look at him in the trailer, but the best steer so far has been that recent Funko leak that said he was Yon-Rogg, one of the Kree that isn't too keen on Marvel.

Most importantly we got to see Chewie the cat, who was teased in the posters and is a real fan favorite.

Captain Marvel will be released on March 8, 2019 and is is just one of a bunch of upcoming movies coming your way very, very soon. Keep track right here.