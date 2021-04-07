New A24 thriller casts Borat 2's Maria Bakalova, Pete Davidson, and more

A24 has a new thriller in the works – and it's filling out its cast, Deadline reports. Maria Bakalova and Amandla Stenberg are on board to star in Bodies, Bodies, Bodies, with Pete Davidson and Myha’la Herrold also in talks to star.

Plot details are being kept tightly under wraps, but the movie is reportedly described as a "secret slasher". Halina Reijn is set to direct – this will be the Dutch actor's second time directing a feature-length movie after 2019's Instinct (starring Game of Thrones' Carice van Houten) and her English-language directorial debut.

As for the cast, Bakalova rose to fame in Borat 2 , playing the titular character's daughter and earning an Oscar nomination for Best Supporting Actress. This will be her first lead role in a movie, but she's also set to star in The Bubble, Judd Apatow's upcoming pandemic comedy . Stenberg made a name for herself in The Hunger Games and The Hate U Give , and she'll next appear in the movie adaptation of hit Broadway musical Dear Evan Hansen.

Meanwhile, Davidson's most recent role was in comedy drama The King of Staten Island and he can next be seen as Blackguard in James Gunn's "soft reboot" of The Suicide Squad . Herrold is known for her role in the HBO series Industry, about a group of graduates competing for permanent jobs at a top investment bank in London.