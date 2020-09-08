Netflix unveils first Rebecca trailer, starring Lily James and Armie Hammer

There are few stories as classic as Rebecca and only a handful of directors with such an intriguing filmography as Ben Wheatley (Kill List, Free Fire). Combine the two and you surely have a perfect match.

At least that's the feeling that comes across from the first Rebecca trailer. Once you get past the slightly obtrusive use of another slowed down pop-song, there's a glorious bounty of breathtaking shots to enjoy. Unlike Alfred Hitchcock's 1940 adaptation of Daphne du Maurier's book, Wheatley's version looks set to explore the meeting of George Fortescue Maximilian "Maxim" de Winter (played by Armie Hammer) meeting the second Mrs. de Winter (Lily James).

Soon enough, though, the two fall in love and return to Manderley where they meet the formidable Mrs. Danvers, played by Kristin Scott Thomas. There's also an emphasis on the ghost of the first Mrs. de Winter, Rebecca, haunting the house, which brings the adaptation more in line with the book than Hitchcock's movie.

The official synopses from Netflix reads: "A young newlywed arrives at her husband’s imposing family estate on a windswept English coast and finds herself battling the shadow of his first wife Rebecca, whose legacy lives on in the house long after her death." The cast also includes: Keeley Hawes, Ann Dowd, Sam Riley, Tom Goodman-Hill, Mark Lewis Jones, John Hollingworth, and Bill Paterson.

Rebecca reaches Netflix on October 21. In the meantime, check out the best Netflix movies available to watch right now.