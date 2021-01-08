Netflix to finally release Amy Adams-led thriller The Woman in the Window after years of delays

The Woman in the Window finally has release plans – it’s coming to Netflix in the first half of 2021 (a more specific date has yet to be announced).

The Amy Adams-led thriller has had a rocky road to release. It was originally slated for 2019 from 20th Century Fox (now owned by Disney) but was delayed until 2020 after test screenings found that audiences thought the plot was too confusing. After reshoots were ordered and completed, however, the pandemic came along and the movie was pulled from the release schedule. Netflix bought the title from Disney in August 2020.

Alongside Amy Adams, the movie also stars Julianne Moore, Gary Oldman, Jennifer Jason Leigh, Brian Tyree Henry, and Anthony Mackie. Based on the 2018 novel of the same name by A.J. Finn, the movie centres around Dr Anna Fox (Adams), an agoraphobic woman who cannot leave her house and occupies herself with drinking and watching her neighbours. She starts to befriend one of them, Jane (Moore), until she witnesses her being stabbed. However, Jane’s husband (Oldman) claims nothing happened, and a new woman (Jason Leigh) shows up also claiming to be Jane. Intriguing.

"I liked the idea of the kind of minimalist constraints of making a film that is completely set in one house," director Joe Wright (known for his movies Atonement and Pride & Prejudice ) told Entertainment Weekly . "I'm also interested in, and always have been, in the blurring between subjective and objective reality, truth and lies, and the lies we tell ourselves and how we create our own reality," he added.