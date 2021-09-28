Netflix series Sex/Life renewed for season 2

Netflix has renewed comedy drama Sex/Life for season 2.

The show follows Billie (Sarah Shahi) a suburban mother whose past and present collide when her ex-boyfriend returns to her life and she takes a trip down memory lane – she used to be a New York City wild child and now she's a sensible, married housewife. It's inspired by the book 44 Chapters About 4 Men, written by BB Easton.

The series also stars Mike Vogel, Adam Demos, and Margaret Odette, with all the main cast set to return for season 2. Showrunner Stacy Rukeyser is also returning to helm the show's second installment.

"Sex/Life is a dream come true," Rukeyser said in a statement in response to the show's renewal. "To create a show about empowered female sexuality that has entranced so many millions of viewers is not only immensely fun but also incredibly gratifying. When I think about all the women who have reached out from all over the world to say that the show speaks to them in a deeply personal way, I am so inspired. I’m thrilled and grateful for the opportunity to continue telling this story for Billie, and for all of us."

Leading actor Shahi is also set to star in DC's upcoming Black Adam movie alongside Dwayne Johnson, Noah Centineo, and Pierce Brosnan, which is due to be released next year.