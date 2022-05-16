Netflix is reportedly exploring live streaming for unscripted shows

Netflix is reportedly considering live streaming for the first time.

According to Deadline, the streamer has confirmed that a live streaming capability is in early development for its unscripted TV shows and stand-up comedy specials. As the report notes, this would mean Netflix could bring in live voting for talent shows and competitions, potentially air live reunion specials for its reality series, or stream new unscripted shows that make use of the capability. It would also allow its comedy festival Netflix is a Joke to stream live, and it would make showing live sporting events a possibility.

It's unclear when or even if the service might launch, though, as there's currently no timeframe for the project, which Deadline's sources indicate is in the early stages.

This isn't the only potential change for Netflix on the horizon, either. There could be a cheaper, ad-supported tier on the way following the streamer's recent drop in subscribers and failure to meet subscriber targets in the first quarter. Netflix may also be cracking down on password sharing, too.

Despite the gloomy subscriber news, though, Netflix is still home to some hugely popular series – Bridgerton season 2 broke a Netflix record, and Bridgerton season 3 is on the way. There's also a Squid Game season 2 in the works following the massive success of the first installment, and part 1 of Stranger Things season 4 lands on the service on May 27, followed by The Umbrella Academy season 3 on June 22.

Beyond that, shows like The Witcher season 3 and You season 4 are also in the works.

