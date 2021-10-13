Squid Game officially becomes most popular Netflix series ever

Just months after Bridgerton became Netflix's biggest show, another series has taken its crown – Squid Game is officially the most popular Netflix show of all time.

The streamer announced the news in a tweet that read: "Squid Game has officially reached 111 million fans – making it our biggest series launch ever!"

"I would like to extend a heartfelt thanks to you all. 111 million of you have joined the ranks of the VIPs, making Squid Game our number 1 show in the world. And for the rest of you, will you seize the opportunity to join the game?" says the video's narration, over clips from the show.

Netflix recently revealed their most watched series and TV shows, with Bridgerton reigning supreme with 82 million households sampling the show, and 625 million hours watched. It seems Squid Game has stormed past the competition, then.

The deadly survival series has proved a surprise hit. It's now got its own official merchandise, though a second season is up in the air. "I don't have well-developed plans for Squid Game 2," writer and director Hwang Dong-hyuk said recently. "It is quite tiring just thinking about it. But if I were to do it, I would certainly not do it alone. I'd consider using a writers' room and would want multiple experienced directors."

