Netflix announces Bridgerton season 3 and 4 are on the way

The Regency-era continues to reign – Netflix has ordered another two seasons of Bridgerton. That's in addition to season 2, which is currently in production.

In true Bridgerton fashion, Lady Whistledown shared her thoughts on the renewal. “This author shall have to purchase more ink,” the character said in jest. See below for a special edition of her Society Paper:

(Image credit: Netflix)

Shonda Rhimes, who created the TV adaptation of Julia Quinn’s novels, also had something to say about the multiple-season pickup, saying in a statement: “This two-season pickup is a strong vote of confidence in our work and I feel incredibly grateful to have partners as collaborative and creative as Netflix. Betsy and I are thrilled to have the opportunity to continue bringing the world of Bridgerton to a worldwide audience.”

Bridgerton season 2 will follow the pursuit of a suitable marriage for the eldest Bridgerton sibling, Anthony, played by Jonathan Bailey, coinciding with the second book of Quinn’s Bridgerton series, The Viscount Who Loved Me. Naturally, it would make sense for seasons 3 and 4 to follow a similar book-by-book storytelling. The next two titles in Quinn’s eight-part series of novels are An Offer From A Gentleman and Romancing Mister Bridgerton.

The two-season renewal shouldn’t come as much of a surprise after such a successful first season and the build-up for season 2, which recently saw Sex Education star Simone Ashley join the cast. However, things have not been blemish-free for the Netflix series. A few weeks ago, Regé-Jean Page, who played the dapper Duke of Hastings Simon Bassett, announced he would not be returning.

More to come as we learn more about the plans for Bridgerton season 3 and 4 but, in the meantime, you can out the best Netflix shows.