My Hero Academia season 6 announced – but no return date revealed

My Hero Academia season 6 has been officially confirmed off the back of the season five finale – but no word yet on when it’ll be released.

What we do have, though, is a 15-second teaser from the show’s official Twitter account, showcasing the series’ darker overtones as it creeps towards the completion of the ‘Rise of Villains’ arc.

My Hero Academia season 6 will also adapt the manga’s Paranormal Liberation War Arc, which is set to see our heroes – including Class 1-A – go head to head with the combined might of the League of Villains and the Meta Liberation Army. Their leader, Tomura Shigaraki, can be seen facing off with series lead Izuku in the above teaser.

We can perhaps expect the upcoming season to land in 2022. After all, the first four seasons all aired across four consecutive years, with only the COVID pandemic affecting the most recent season’s constant schedule. Given the show’s past history, an October 2022 release window wouldn’t be out of the question.

Whatever happens, we’ve got a killer anime lineup set for the next 12 months. Just the big names alone will be enough to get the juices flowing: Demon Slayer season 2 is airing from next month, though it’s kicking things off with a seven-episode recap of the Mugen Train movie. The series proper starts in December.

Also in December, Netflix will start releasing new episodes of JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure Stone Ocean monthly. Then, in January, Attack on Titan will return for its final run. Not a bad time to be an anime fan, eh?

