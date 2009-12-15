My Father My Lord review

Hard to believe that David Volach’s debut feature was made for $200,000 – only the concise running time suggests a tight budget.



The setting reflects Volach’s own upbringing in the orthodox Haredic community of Jerusalem.



Nine-year-old Menahem is full of curiosity but his father, Rabbi Abraham, has strict ideas on what’s acceptable. When Menahem brings home a photo of some smiling Africans, he’s told it’s ‘idolatry’ and made to tear it up.



Volach never demonises Abraham – he honestly believes he’s bringing up the boy according to God’s will. But the rigidity of his vision is chilling.



A compelling, saddening film.