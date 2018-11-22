Music to your ears: Get £30 off an Astro Gaming headset in Amazon's Black Friday sales

The Black Friday game deals are in full swing, including major offers on the best gaming TVs, Xbox One X deals, and the Fortnite headsets worth picking up for improving your chances of Victory Royale online. Speaking of, one of our favourite headsets for Epic's endlessly popular battle royale game is Astro's A40, which strikes a nice balance between professionalism and affordability for players looking to sharpen their edge on PC, PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch or mobile.

The even better news is that Amazon UK is currently offering up to 20% on select Astro Gaming devices, including the A40 TR Wired Headset itself, which you can now purchase from the retailer for just £119.99 in either Black or White. That's a saving of £30 which, for a headset of this quality, is quite the discount.

Astro Gaming A40 Headset for £119.99

30% down from £150, the A40 is cross compatible for PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch, and even mobile gaming on the goView Deal

With an adjustable headband, customisable speaker tags, and precision microphone to boot, the Astro Gaming A40 Headset looks as good as it sounds, designed exclusively with competitive gameplay in mind. That makes it ideal for titles like Battlefield 5, Call of Duty: Black Ops 4, or - yes - Fortnite, especially with its closed-back design allowing for guaranteed noise cancellation in even the busiest of household situations.

