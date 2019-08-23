She Hulk, Moon Knight, and Ms. Marvel series officially confirmed for Disney+

Three new MCU Disney+ shows are coming to the streaming service. Kevin Feige has confirmed that She Hulk, Moon Knight, and Ms. Marvel will all make their bow in the MCU on the platform at an undetermined time in the next few years.

Feige, the head of Marvel Studios, made the announcement during the D23 2019 Disney+ showcase. Understandably, at this early stage, there's nothing to tell in terms of plot or cast for She Hulk, Moon Knight, or Ms. Marvel though three snazzy logos were unveiled.

Feige also promised that Ms. Marvel would cross over into an unnamed movie in the MCU at some point, too, so be sure to look out for that. In addition to that, he said about She Hulk, "Bruce Banner is no longer the only Hulk in the Marvel Cinematic Universe."

No release dates have yet been given for She Hulk, Moon Knight, or Ms. Marvel, but that now brings the tally of MCU shows on the Disney+ streaming service up to seven. Marvel isn't messing around this D23, that's for sure. And there's still two days left!

