Monster Hunter movie gets a crossover event with Monster Hunter World next month

The Monster Hunter movie is holding a crossover event next month with Monster Hunter World: Iceborne, starring Milla Jovovich.

Next month on December 3, Captain Artemis will be arriving in Capcom's game. This is the character that Milla Jovovich portrays in the upcoming Monster Hunter movie from director Paul W.S. Anderson, and the character will be coming to the world of Monster Hunter World: Iceborne for two special event quests.

The #MonsterHunterMovie (@Monster_Hunter) crossover comes to #Iceborne on Dec 4th! Travel to the New World and play as Artemis (voiced by @MillaJovovich) in two special quests with unique rewards! https://t.co/9VQUnQcraJ pic.twitter.com/C7CToFYGmGNovember 25, 2020

For the crossover event, you'll firstly be embarking on a mission to slay a Black Diablos in the Wildspire Waste alongside Captain Artemis. For the second mission of the event, you'll be going on the hunt for a Rathalos, and if you can complete the two quests while the event is active, you'll unlock the Captain Artemis Layered Armor, letting your character take on the appearance of Jovovich's character.

The crossover event kicks off on December 3 at 4 p.m. PT/7 p.m. ET. Until then, you can log into Monster Hunter World: Iceborne starting tomorrow on November 26 to obtain some free items, including a 30 Ancient Potions, 30 Dust of Life, 10 Golden Eggs, 3 True Armor Spheres, and 1 Earplug Jewel.

Monster Hunter World: Iceborne actually received its "final" update in October, so this is a nice little bonus for anyone that's still hanging onto Capcom's fantastic game. Development staff at Capcom rounded out their time working on the game with a heartfelt thank you message in September, in a final Developer Diary video to the player base.

Looking ahead for the Monster Hunter franchise, the next few months are pretty busy. The Monster Hunter movie is set to release next month on December 25, before Monster Hunter Rise launches as a Nintendo Switch exclusive in March 2021, and the surprising Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin takes the stage later on in Summer.

