Monster Hunter movie release date moved forward to Christmas Day

Sony Pictures has reportedly moved the Monster Hunter movie release date forward five days to December 25.

According to IGN, the movie adaptation of the Monster Hunter series is now due to hit theaters five days earlier than originally planned. This comes just a day after a new trailer dropped for Chinese audiences (with English dialogue) that you should definitely check out.

The movie versions of Diablos, Nerscylla, Apceros, and Rathalos are all included in the new trailer, and if that's not enough of a reason, at the very end we get to see a Palico that we're pretty sure is the Meowscular Chef from Monster Hunter World. Director Paul Anderson recently confirmed that the Monster Hunter movie will feature the feline chef, who you'll remember as the former Palico partner of the Admiral in Monster Hunter World.

The Monster Hunter movie stars Milla Jovovich as Captain Natalie Artemis, who's leading an elite military force to survival after they fall through a portal and land themselves in Monsterville. Luckily, a skilled monster hunter, played by Tony Jaa, is around to show them the ropes.

The release date shift puts the Monster Hunter movie in competition with Wonder Woman 1984, which will release on the same day in theaters and on HBO Max, and Pixar's Soul. Of course, its box office success will vary dramatically based on region as the pandemic continues to complicate theatrical releases.

