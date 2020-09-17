Monster Hunter Rise Switch release confirmed for March 2021, and it's got big dog friends

Update - September 16: The leaks were accurate: Monster Hunter Rise is coming to Nintendo Switch on March 26, 2021. It features a new dog companion you can ride around maps, as well as a grappling hook that you can use virtually anywhere, whether you're mid-air or mid-combo.

Four new monsters were shown in today's reveal trailer: Aknosom the fiery crane, Teranadon the hulking platypus, the raptor-like Great Izuchi, and what seems to be a new flagship called Magnmalo. The story of Monster Hunter Rise revolves around a monster rampage, and you'll see some familiar faces in the chaos as well. We also saw Monster Hunter World original Tobi Kadachi, Arzuros, and Nerscylla in Rise.

In addition to new movement abilities, Monster Hunter Rise seems to feature flashy attacks not unlike the Styles in Monster Hunter Generations. It's unclear how deep these go, but those definitely aren't vanilla move sets. There may also be a new weapon type, but it's equally possible that some of the weapons shown in the trailer – most notably a whip-like razor and an umbrella shield – are actually gadgets wielded in addition to normal weapons.

Original story:

A newly minted leak claims that Monster Hunter Rise is coming to Nintendo Switch next year, and it will feature new mechanics inspired by Monster Hunter World.

Reddit user PracticalBrush12 , who has accurately predicted Pokemon Sword and Shield as well as Super Smash Bros. Ultimate details in the past, published a short write-up on the alleged sequel this morning. Beyond the alleged name of the game, they shared details on a new rideable dog companion opposite your Palico buddy, a Breath of the Wild-esque ability to "climb seemingly any surface," and a crudely described "fairy grappling hook" that sounds like the Clutch Claw from Monster Hunter World crossed with a Zelda Hookshot. Layered armor is said to be back, underwater combat is reportedly still absent, and maps are apparently seamless like the ones in World.

The post also points to some new and returning monsters, including a new Zinogre variant and a purported flagship whose Japanese name is Magaimado. Arzuros and Nerscylla, who haven't been seen since Monster Hunter Generations, are also said to be back, as well as Monster Hunter World's Tobi-Kadachi.

Perhaps most importantly, this leaker suggests that Monster Hunter Rise will launch in Japan, and seemingly worldwide, on March 26, 2021. They also casually teased that a sequel to Monster Hunter Stories, the monster-raising spinoff RPG on the DS, will be announced soon as well.

Adding a bit more credibility to the leak, analyst and known tipster Daniel Ahmad cheekily tweeted , "Don't forget to rise early for this one" in regards to today's Nintendo Mini Partner Direct. This Direct would be the perfect place to reveal a new Monster Hunter, and Ahmad's tweet came just minutes after the above Reddit leak. This could all be a coincidence, and Monster Hunter Rise remains unofficial for now, but it raises more than an eyebrow. Hopefully we get official word soon.