Gather your pack of mysterious creatures and lead them on a fantastical journey in Herdling

Herdling is a touching adventure in which you need to put your shepherding skills to the test, while guiding your pack of creatures through challenging terrain. As revealed during the Future Games Show Summer Showcase, Herdling now has a release window of Summer 2025 on PC and consoles, along with a Steam demo that's available right now.

In Herdling, you take on the role of a shepherd responsible for a pack of unusual yet loveable beasts known as Calicorns. In order to deliver these creatures to their destination, you must lead them up steep mountain paths, through dense forests, across snowy tundra, traverse foreboding valleys, and more, while reacting accordingly to the changing conditions.

There will be plenty of challenges during this journey, and you'll need to be aware of your surroundings so you can fight off enemies and deal with other emerging threats to protect your herd. There are also environmental puzzles to overcome so you can keep moving forward, such as harnessing the raw strength of the Calicorns to push obstacles out of your path, or climbing ahead so you can haul them up otherwise insurmountable inclines.

However, the crux of this adventure is the unbreakable bonds you form with your Calicorns, elevating them high above the level of mere 'cattle'. You can name the individual creatures, play with them to increase your connection, and expand your herd by encouraging more to join your motley crew. Together, you'll write a wordless tale of trust, survival, and companionship as you travel across what remains of a fallen world.

Herdling is coming to PC, PS5, and Xbox Series in Summer 2025, but you can wishlist it now on Steam and play the demo there to practice your Calicorn-wrangling skills ahead of launch.

