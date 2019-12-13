Modern Warfare trials: what are they and how do they work?

Modern Warfare trials are a way to earn XP in both multiplayer and Spec Ops, and we've got the lowdown on how they work. Essentially, once you reach a high enough rank you can earn tickets to buy your way onto ranked challenge maps to earn up to 10,000XP depending on how well you play. You get three tickets which lets you run a map three times, boosting potential earnings up to 30k of extra XP. If you're all about the grind then Modern Warfare trials are an essential way to climb that ladder faster.

Note: the Modern Warfare trials were been disabled shortly after going live due to not rewarding XP upon completion. However, they're since been reactivated so get earning.

What are Modern Warfare trials?

Modern Warfare trials are individual training operations that can grant you up to 30,000 XP per ticket. Unfortunately, you can't start taking on trials in Modern Warfare until you reach Officer rank (level 55), at which point you'll start earning tickets. When you redeem a ticket via the trials section in the list of multiplayer playlists, you're given three attempts at the selected trial, with a star rating system dictating how much XP you get:

0 stars: 0 XP

0 XP 1 star: 5,000 XP

5,000 XP 2 stars: 7,500 XP

7,500 XP 3 stars: 10,000 XP

Since each ticket grants you three attempts, you can earn a maximum of 30,000 XP per ticket if you manage to complete each one flawlessly. Trials will also rotate regularly, so if you've exhausted the ones available at any one time, check back later to see if there's any more available. Don't forget that you need to reach Officer rank in order to attempt them though, so keep playing if you're not that far yet.

Here are the three Modern Warfare trials options:

Gun Course: "Make your way through the course as fast as possible while clearing all enemy targets and avoiding civilian casualties." Choose a weapon and then move through course scoring on accuracy, targets killed and civilians killed. Targets only take a single hit to count so fire and move.

Choose a weapon and then move through course scoring on accuracy, targets killed and civilians killed. Targets only take a single hit to count so fire and move. Behind Enemy Lines: "Find and eliminate all hostiles in the Area of Operations as quickly as possible." Again, choose a weapon and then take out all the hostile forces. AI is more agressive and enemies take more hits to down. There's no score for accuracy, only time to compete.

Again, choose a weapon and then take out all the hostile forces. AI is more agressive and enemies take more hits to down. There's no score for accuracy, only time to compete. Marksman Challenge: "Engage waves of long-distance targets and beat the clock. Missed shots burn time." You get a single weapon to take down targets at range over four waves. Each target is worth 100 points, and each millisecond left on your timer at the end of each wave adds a point to your score.

