Modern Warfare Shoot the Ship playlist: Maps and modes explained

The Modern Warfare Shoot the Ship playlist is back! Everybody rejoice, for Infinity Ward has listened to the droves of requests from players for Shoot the Ship 24/7 to return in Call of Duty Modern Warfare. When the Modern Warfare Shoot the Ship playlist was first introduced, it was one of the most popular playlists due to the maps included, so if you're wondering what to expect in this updated version of the Modern Warfare Shoot the Ship playlist, read on.

Modern Warfare Shoot the Ship playlist explained

Playlist names in Modern Warfare tend to give subtle hints as to what is included and Shoot the Ship is no different. Have you worked it out yet?

Shoot the Ship 24/7 consists of just two maps; Shoot House and Shipment. Personally, I'd have liked to see it updated to be Shoot the Rusty Ship (and include Rust too), but I digress. Shipment and Shoot House are two of the smallest maps in the game and as a result, they're great for players grinding towards Damascus, or perhaps the new Modern Warfare Obsidian camo.

As for the game modes in Shoot the Ship, you can expect the following:

Team Deathmatch

Kill Confirmed

Cranked

Grind

Domination

Hardpoint

Headquarters

This is based on the previous iteration of Shoot the Ship, along with Infinity Ward's confirmation in the official blog post that Cranked and Grind will be included this time around. If this list turns out to be incorrect and some modes have been removed, we'll update it.

Shoot the Ship has arrived just in time for the upcoming double XP weekend, making it the ideal time for players to work on levelling up weapons like the Riot Shield, Knife, launchers, and more inconvenient weapons that would otherwise take an age to earn all the camo challenges for.

Now we've got Shoot the Ship, can we please get a playlist with all the remastered maps in, Infinity Ward? Thanks in advance.

