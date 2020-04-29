Modern Warfare Obsidian camo challenges: How to unlock the new mastery weapon skin

The Modern Warfare Obsidian camo is a brand new addition to the game with the latest patch, and it's not easy to acquire. Until this point, Damascus has been the end-game goal for players in Call of Duty Modern Warfare, because it requires you to unlock Gold camo on every single base gun in the game (not including guns added post-launch). Now, Modern Warfare Obsidian camo has arguably even more of a grind to unlock, so read on for all the details on how to get it.

How to unlock Modern Warfare Obsidian camo

Obsidian Camo on the Sniper Rifles pic.twitter.com/Ly0WIkByFLApril 29, 2020

The embedded tweet above shows exactly what Obsidian looks like. Of course, it's displayed on a dark background so the mostly black camo doesn't look too impressive, but looks a lot better in-game.

You need to unlock the Modern Warfare Obsidian camo per gun. This means that unlike Platinum and Damascus where it unlocks for all guns once you've achieved the pre-requisite, you have to complete a challenge for each gun individually. But what do you have to do to get it? The requirements differ per weapon class:

Assault Rifles: Get 15 kills in a single match 200 times.

Get 15 kills in a single match 200 times. SMGs: Get 15 kills in a single match 150 times.

Get 15 kills in a single match 150 times. LMGs: Get 15 kills in a single match 150 times.

Get 15 kills in a single match 150 times. Shotguns: Get 15 kills in a single match 150 times.

Get 15 kills in a single match 150 times. Sniper Rifles: Get 15 kills in a single match 125 times.

Get 15 kills in a single match 125 times. Marksman Rifles: Get 15 kills in a single match 125 times.

Get 15 kills in a single match 125 times. Pistols: Get 15 kills in a single match 100 times.

Get 15 kills in a single match 100 times. Riot Shield: Get 750 kills.

Get 750 kills. Knife: Get 10 kills in a match 125 times.

Get 10 kills in a match 125 times. RPG-7: Get 5 kills in a match 150 times.

Get 5 kills in a match 150 times. PILA, Joker, and STRELA-P: Destroy a vehicle or killstreak 100 times.

Yeah... unfortunately, to earn Obsidian on every gun — if you only achieve one gun per match — you need to play a minimum of 1,275 matches, provided you achieve the requisite every single match. That isn't including the Riot Shield and three launchers, which aren't limited to single matches. Realistically, you're probably looking at 1,500 matches or more. Also, expect lobbies to be full of M4A1 players as everyone tries to unlock Obsidian on the strongest weapon in the game (if you have the best Modern Warfare M4A1 build that is).

Good luck, and if you manage to get Obsidian on every gun in the game, just know you have my utmost admiration.

Modern Warfare tips | Modern Warfare patch notes | Modern Warfare operators | Modern Warfare maps | Modern Warfare watches | Modern Warfare guns | Modern Warfare perks | Modern Warfare killstreaks | Modern Warfare trials | Modern Warfare Gunsmith system