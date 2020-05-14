Modern Warfare dismemberment rounds explained and how to get them

Modern Warfare dismemberment rounds are the latest rad cosmetic effect you can get for your loadout, much like tracer rounds and the flaming throwing knife we've seen in the past. Thankfully, they don't have any gameplay-altering abilities in Call of Duty Modern Warfare, but they do look freakin' awesome. Here's exactly what the Modern Warfare dismemberment rounds do and how to get them.

What are Modern Warfare dismemberment rounds?

(Image credit: Activision)

Dismemberment rounds are just a cosmetic effect, similar to how the tracers add bright lights to your shots. Rather than adding lights however, the dismemberment rounds add some seriously gory effects to enemies you kill.

Depending on where you shoot to kill them, their limbs will explode into a mass of blood and bones. Check out this video from Nemsk to see exactly what it looks like. If you're a fan of gore, then this is the add-on for you.

How to get Modern Warfare dismemberment rounds

(Image credit: Activision)

How do you get the dismemberment rounds on Modern Warfare? Unfortunately, the only way is to buy them through the store. At the time of writing, they're included in the H.E. Tracer Pack: Iskra Operator Bundle, but they also feature in a few other bundles that can appear on the store at any time. Here's the full list:

Iskra Operator Bundle (2,400 COD Points)

Mace Operator Bundle (2,400 COD Points)

Talon Operator Bundle (2,400 COD Points)

Brutalizer Pack (1,500 COD Points)

Each of these has two set weapons included with the dismemberment rounds. It's a shame that buying them once doesn't allow you to apply them to any gun you want; instead you have to use the specificed weapon(s). Which is great if it's one of your favourite weapons... not so useful if it isn't.

