Modern Warfare COD Players Only Want One Thing playlist explained

The Modern Warfare COD Players Only Want One Thing playlist makes its second appearance after debuting on April Fools' Day, but as you can tell from the name, it doesn't give away much on what it entails. Call of Duty Modern Warfare has frequent playlist updates, and while the last one introduced an old fan favourite mode in the form of Demolition, the Modern Warfare COD Players Only Want One Thing playlist is confusing many. Let us explain.

COD Players Only Want One Thing playlist details

(Image credit: Activision)

COD Players Only Want One Thing... and it's disgusting is a joke about how on social media, players are constantly requesting Shipment 24/7. So Infinity Ward has gone ahead and included it in the game, but that's not all. Shipment 24/7 is the 6v6 playlist that preceded COD Players Only Want One Thing. This is something a little extra...

COD Players Only Want One Thing is Shipment 24/7... 10v10. 20 players at once in a non-stop firefight on Shipment only, across multiple gamemodes. It's available in both core and hardcore, and features the following modes:

Team Deathmatch

Kill Confirmed

Cranked

Grind

Hardpoint

Domination

The COD Players Only Want One Thing playlist is a brilliant opportunity to get some weapon camo challenges done as part of your grind towards Damascus, because you can easily rack up 50+ kills in each Domination and Hardpoint match. Just don't try and take down killstreaks with launchers because you will almost certainly be killed before you fire a shot!

