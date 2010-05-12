A weekly rummage in the attic of sci-fi

Move over, Ma'am! Who needs the Queen when you can have a web-slinging superhero on your mail? Yes, Spider-Man, Spider-Man, does whatever a stamp can. Which isn't much, if you're picky. But he can adhere to an envelope, just like a... well, a spider. On a wall. And he's lickable. Like a stamp. Not like a spider. You don't want to lick spiders. That's dirty. This glorious vision is by classic Spidey artist John Romita and was part of the US Postal Service's 2007 Marvel stamp set.