Mass Effect: Legendary Edition pre-load set to begin today

Mass Effect: Legendary Edition pre-load could be starting later today on May 12.

Earlier today, Twitter users noted that the current pre-load date for Mass Effect: Legendary Edition is set for May 12, as per the EA Play Pro system. If this is accurate, then users should be able to begin pre-loading the Legendary Edition remastered trilogy later today.

According to the EA Play Pro listing, there's also a specific time for the pre-load going live: 11 a.m. ET. Again, if this is an accurate listing from EA, then pre-loads for Mass Effect: Legendary Edition should be going live around 8 a.m. PT/11 a.m. ET/4 p.m. ET later today on May 12.

Just last week, the complete list of achievements for the Mass Effect: Legendary Edition trilogy leaked online. Interestingly enough, there are actually a few changes from the three original releases: whereas an achievement originally tasked you to play "the majority of the game (Mass Effect 1)" with different squadmates, this has now been changed to be far less vague, giving players a more realistic goal to aim for when trying to unlock the achievement.

There are just a few days to go now until we can play the complete remastered Mass Effect trilogy for ourselves. Mass Effect: Legendary Edition launches on May 14 for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S. Check out our breakdown of the Mass Effect: Legendary Edition upgrades to see on which platform the trilogy has the best visual enhancements and frame rate overhauls.

If you're still looking to reserve your copy of EA's remastered trilogy, head over to our Mass Effect Legendary Edition pre-order guide for more.