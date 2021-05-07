Mass Effect Legendary Edition achievements have leaked for Xbox, according to Rese t Era . The achievements are listed for Xbox Series X and Xbox One on ExoPhase , and they seem nearly identical to the original trilogy's achievements - save for a few rather noteworthy changes.

In Mass Effect 1, there was a series of achievements tied to playing "the majority of the game" with different squadmates. Soldier Ally was achieved by "completing the majority of the game with the Alliance soldier squad member," while Turian Ally was achieved by doing the same with a Turian squad member, and so forth. The "majority of the game" part has been adjusted to be far less vague in the Mass Effect Legendary Edition, with the squadmate achievements changed to "complete five missions" with specific members of the team. That certainly seems a lot more doable than "the majority of the game," so completionists will be happy.

The toughest ones on this list are the collection of achievements called Insanity 1, Insanity 2, and Insanity 3, which task you with completing one, two, and three games in Mass Effect Legendary Edition on Insanity without changing the difficulty setting. Insanity was especially hard on Mass Effect 1, but it's unclear how the combat changes will affect that. Either way, it'll be a tough feat to accomplish, one worthy of bragging rights.

Mass Effect Legendary Edition releases on Xbox One, Xbox Series X, PS4, PS5, and PC on May 14. If you're amped about it but can't handle the wait, BioWare just dropped a ton of free Mass Effect content ahead of the Legendary Edition release.

