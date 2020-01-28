Marvel's WandaVision is "f***ing bonkers," says Vision actor Paul Bettany

The upcoming Disney+ show, Marvel's WandaVision, is apparently a pretty wild ride.

MCU veteran and Vision actor Paul Bettany called the series "f***ing bonkers" during a group interview at the 2020 Sundance Film Festival (via The Playlist ).

Bettany continued from his "bonkers" comment to tease some impending news: "I mean, it's so out there, and nuts. Fans will not have to wait that much longer. They'll get much more of an insight very, very soon."

Paul Bettany talk about WandaVision

The Disney+ series is one of the more curious new projects at Marvel, centering around Scarlet Witch (aka Wanda Maximoff) and Vision. Talking to Yahoo Entertainment at Disney's D23 event, WandaVision co-star Elizabeth Olsen confirmed that the series is actually a sitcom, at least in part. Bettany then chimed in, "That’s how it begins and it moves into more familiar epic territory later. But it’s absolutely a mash-up of sitcoms."

We also know that at least a portion of WandaVision will be set in the 1950s, which complicates the story we know the main characters are involved with in the present day. So we're getting a 50s-style sitcom/Marvel epic hybrid with time-jumps starring two largely supporting roles from the MCU, and now Bettany is calling it effing bonkers. Color me intrigued.

We don't know a whole lot else about the upcoming Disney+ series, but according to Bettany, it won't be long before we do. Better yet, the series recently had its release window moved from 2021 to 2020, meaning we're only months away from learning what all the fuss is about.

