Life is Strange TV show adds Shawn Mendes as executive producer

Singer-songwriter Shawn Mendes has joined the upcoming Life is Strange TV show as an executive producer, as well as overseeing the series' music, according to The Hollywood Reporter .

The production company Anonymous Content has also recently boarded the project – its previous output includes True Detective and Mr. Robot. The other companies already involved, Legendary Television and dj2 Entertainment, are also working on the Tomb Raider anime series for Netflix.

The first Life is Strange game was released in 2015 and prequels, sequels, and spin-offs have since followed. The newest installment, Life is Strange: True Colors, is set for release on September 30. A TV adaptation was first announced a year later in 2016, but this is one of the first major updates on goings-on behind the scenes since. Casting still hasn't been confirmed, though.

Life is Strange is not your standard video game adaptation source material – the games are a series of story-driven adventures, which see ordinary people juggle supernatural powers and everyday situations and challenges. The first game follows Max, a high school senior who discovers she can rewind time in order to save her best friend and investigate the disappearance of a fellow student. It won the BAFTA Game Award for best story in 2016.

As for Mendes, he's been nominated for three Grammys and has had multiple top 10 singles. This is his second venture behind the camera – he was also a producer on In Wonder, a Netflix documentary about his world tour.