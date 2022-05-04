All Lego Star Wars The Skywalker Saga Datacard locations

Collect all the Lego Star Wars The Skywalker Saga Datacards to unlock special cheats and extras for your brick-based adventures. There are 19 Datacards to find across the galaxy's various planets in Lego Star Wars The Skywalkers Saga, taking you all over the place and through each film. You can use each Datacard – as well as a sizeable chunk of your Studs – to unlock ridiculous extras, including Stud multipliers, powered-up GNK Droids, and a mode that turns all lightsabers into baguettes. Don't forget to check in on Lego Star Wars The Skywalker Saga cheats to unlock any special characters for free! Here are all the locations for the Lego Star Wars The Skywalker Saga Datacards.

Lego Star Wars The Skywalker Saga Datacards locations

How to find every Lego Star Wars The Skywalker Saga Datacard

Datacards are a really useful collectible to get and they’re not too difficult to get provided you know where to look. You can find the cards in any free roam area of a planet, although not every planet has Datacards to offer, while some have multiple. Datacards show up on your map and you can get on-screen markers for them if you’ve purchased the Collectible Detector 3 Core Upgrade.

Before getting started, you’ll need to make sure you’ve got a fair few Lego Star Wars The Skywalker Saga characters unlocked so that you’ll have all the tools you need to access some locations – a lot of Hero characters can use grappling hooks, which are needed a few times for certain Datacards, and you’ll need a Scavenger character too. If you can see the Datacard icon on your map, you should set it as your destination so that you get blue waypoints to guide you to the general area of the card. Here’s where you can find all 19 Lego Star Wars The Skywalker Saga Datacards, organized by planet:

Tatooine Datacards

Jundland Wastes Datacard

This Lego Star Wars The Skywalker Saga Datacard is in the highest level of the Jundland Wastes and very close to the center. To get to it, you need to head to the south portion of the middle level known as Old Ben Kenobi’s House. Here you’ll find a cliff wall with some Lego pieces on it that you need to scale using a Lightsaber and then use the orange handles to jump up the rest of the cliff.

When you’re on top of the cliff, you’ll spot a pile of Lego debris to the left of the cave. There’s a brown pole that you can lift using the Force and slot into a socket on the cliff. Use this and other poles to swing across the large gap. On the other side of the gap, you’ll need to do that same thing to cross over to the next area.

Stay on the narrow cliff ledge and jump up to reach the top of the rock. Run across to the far side and you should spot the Datacard on the other side of another gap. Jump across to grab the card.

Mos Espa Datacard

You can get this Datacard in the northwest section of Mos Espa known as the Slave Quarters. After you go through the archway, turn immediately right and you’ll see a house with a glowing doorway.

The Datacard is actually on the other side of this house in a little backroom, so use the steps to climb up the building and onto the roof. Jump off the other side and the glowing Datacard will be easily visible.

Mos Eisley Datacard

To get this Datacard, you need to head to the Civilian Quarters which is in the northeast corner of the map. Look for a large building with three red-and-white shades on it. You’ll easily be able to see the Datacard floating underneath the middle shade.

To reach it, you just need to use the Force to create a tower from nearby blocks – a three-block tower and a double jump is easily enough to reach the card.

Coruscant Datacards

Federal District Datacard

From the North Landing Pad of the Federal District, you need to head to the northwest section called Senate View. Head to the north edge of the platform and you’ll notice there’s a ledge below. Jump down and walk across the planks to safely cross the gap then turn left.

You’ll find a forcefield blocking off a small room that houses the Datatcard. Destroy the nearby crates to reveal two red buttons and the floor and stand on them both – do this by walking one character on top of the button, switching to your other character and then move them onto the button. This will deactivate the forcefield, allowing you to retrieve the Datacard.

Uscru District Datacard

To get this Datacard, you need to head to the ring-shaped area on the southern edge of the lower level of the Uscru District – it’s just outside the Outlander Club. Use the small pedestals in front of the ring to jump across the gap. Now run around to the far side of the ring and you’ll spot the Datacard for you to pick up.

Geonosis Datacard

To get the Stalgasin Hive Datacard on Geonosis, you need to head to the ‘Canyons’ area roughly in the middle of the map. You’ll find a tall cliff with some orange Lego handles that you can grapple up to and then climb the rest of the cliff heading roughly east towards the Datacard.

When you reach the edge of the cliff, drop down on a narrow ledge below and run along it. You’ll quickly find more Lego handles to grab that you can then use to scale the rest of the cliff. Once you reach the top, the Lego Star Wars The Skywalker Saga Datacard will be waiting for you.

Kashyyyk Datacard

For the Datacard on Kashyyyk, we recommend that you set it as your destination on the map as this will make navigating the giant tree much easier. From the South Beach landing area, head northeast and walk up the giant roots of Tree Vikkilynn. Continue going up the tree until you reach the top level with some Wookiee-made, round platforms.

As you come out of the tree interior to see these platforms, bear left and then double-jump across the gap to reach the far platform. There’s a window that you can jump into to grab the glowing Datacard.

Mustafar Datacard

For the Mustafar Lego Star Wars The Skywalker Saga Datacard, you need to head straight down the long corridors and catwalks that lead to the northern section of the map. You’ll eventually emerge onto a catwalk with some yellow steps at the end, a lavafall on your right, and a volcano to the left. You’ll also see a large incline on your left. Run up the steps and towards this incline and climb up the stairs to reach the upper platform.

Go to the southeast corner of this platform to find a large, vertical, metal pipe. Look over the edge and you’ll spot some orange Lego handles attached to the pipe that you can grapple onto if you’re standing in the correct spot. Keep grappling along the Lego handles and you’ll pick up the Mustafar Datacard along the way.

Yavin 4 Datacard

To get the Yavin 4 Datacard, you need to head to the very center of the Temple Hangar and stand on the western side of the big, brick bridge that crosses the entire hangar. On this side of the bridge, you’ll notice there are some orange Lego handles that you can grapple up to.

Use them to hop up onto the bridge, and the Datacard will be right in front of you in the middle of this upper deck.

Hoth Datacard

You can spot the Hoth Datacard on top of a light fixture in the Main Hangar area but getting up to it is a little awkward. Go to the northeast corner of the hangar and you’ll find more orange Lego handles that you can grapple up to. Climb the ice wall and then turn to the right to find a Lego bar that you can grapple to and get on top of the walkway.

Head to the middle of the walkway and grapple to the Lego bar on the light fixture directly ahead. Drop off the bar and then grapple to the other light fixtures to make your way to the one with the Datacard on it. Once you’ve reached the right light fixture, drop off the bar and you’ll grab the card on the way down.

Dagobah Datacard

To get the Datacard in the Dragonsnake Bog of Dagobah, you need to head to the small alcove in the southeast corner of the map. Once there, you’ll easily spot the Datacard high up on a curved tree branch, and you can collect it by grappling the orange Lego handles on the branch to climb up.

Bespin Datacard

After touching down on Bespin’s Cloud City, you need to head to the Central Plaza area of the map to get the Datacard. In the southeast corner of this area, you’ll spot a glowing, cracked door across a gap. You need to switch to a Scavenger character and use the Breaker Blaster Lego Star Wars The Skywalker Saga Scavenger ability to blast down the door.

This will reveal the Datacard, and you can cross the gap to reach the card by using the orange Lego handles to grapple across.

Endor Datacard

To get the Endor Lego Star Wars The Skywalker Saga Datacard, you need to head immediately right from the landing zone and go down a spiralling walkway that wraps around a tree trunk. Head all the down and right to the end of the walkway to see some Lego leaves hanging from the walkway above.

Destroy the leaves to reveal a small target which you’ll need to shoot. This will open a nearby hatch on the tree trunk, allowing you to hop in and grab the Datacard.

Jakku Datacard

This Lego Star Wars The Skywalker Saga Datacard is very easy to get. From the Jakku landing pad, head northwest down the sand dunes and look for the cylindrical crashed ship part buried in the sand – it’s just to the north of the giant ship you scavenge for parts. Climb on to the ship part and jump down the hole to grab the Datacard.

Takodana Datacard

To get the Takodana Datacard, head west from your ship landing site along the coast of the lake, past the fisherman then use a character, such as a Hero or Astromech Droid, to grapple up the pillar at the end of the path. There’s a button at the top of the pillar that you need to stand on to raise a hidden chest out of the water containing the Datacard. Just jump over to the chest to grab the card.

Cantonica Datacard

You can find the Cantonica Datacard in one of the alleys of the Old Town area of Canto Bight, which is just north of the Landing Pad. Look for the card on a high balcony in the Old Town dead-end alleyway, with the Canto Bight Boyz fight for one of the many Lego Star Wars The Skywalker Saga Kyber Bricks.

Then use grapple the handle at the entrance to the alley, then continue to grapple along the walls until you reach the balcony and can drop down to grab the card.

Crait Datacard

The Crait Datacard is found towards the northeast corner of the landing pad room, high up on top of some red pipes. From the landing pad, head to the nearby platforms and climb up them using the ladders.

Once you get to the end of the third platform, you can jump and grapple onto an orange Lego handle and then hop up onto the ledge where the Datacard is.

Kef Bir Datacard

To get the Kef Bir Datacard, head to the north side of the map to get to the Company 77 Village area, then go to the southwest corner of this area. Find the thatched hut building, then look around the back of it for the datacard.

Exegol Datacard

The final Lego Star Wars The Skywalker Saga Datacard can be found on Exegol in the Sith Citadel. Make your way to the south side of the landing pad and stand on the lift to descend to the lower level.

When you reach the lower level, head forward then turn left to spot the datacard high up on top of a pipe. To reach it, you need to run up the nearby stairs and turn onto the right walkway. At the end of the walkway, there is a chain you can jump to then climb up to reach the pipe. Once you’re on the pipe, just walk along it to collect the datacard.

All Lego Star Wars The Skywalker Saga extras

Every Lego Star Wars The Skywalker Saga extra

With each Lego Star Wars The Skywalker Saga Datacard you find, you can use it and some Studs to unlock one of the many extras available. Find them all under the ‘Extras’ menu in the Holoprojector. It’s also worth pointing out that you can have multiple of these extras active at once unless they conflict with one another.

Studs x2 – 1,000,000 Studs

Multiplies the value of collected Studs by 2.

– 1,000,000 Studs Multiplies the value of collected Studs by 2. Studs x4 – 2,000,000 Studs

Multiplies the value of collected Studs by 4.

– 2,000,000 Studs Multiplies the value of collected Studs by 4. Studs x6 – 8,000,000 Studs

Multiplies the value of collected Studs by 6.

– 8,000,000 Studs Multiplies the value of collected Studs by 6. Studs x8 – 48,000,000 Studs

Multiplies the value of collected Studs by 8.

– 48,000,000 Studs Multiplies the value of collected Studs by 8. Studs x10 – 384,000,000 Studs

Multiplies the value of collected Studs by 10.

– 384,000,000 Studs Multiplies the value of collected Studs by 10. Super GNK Droid – 1,000,000 Studs

Adds a golden GNK Droid that is invincible, moves quickly, and has a moustache.

– 1,000,000 Studs Adds a golden GNK Droid that is invincible, moves quickly, and has a moustache. Porg Companion – 500,000 Studs

You get a porg companion that occasionally screams to distract enemies.

– 500,000 Studs You get a porg companion that occasionally screams to distract enemies. Baguette Lightsabers – 250,000 Studs

Turns all lightsabers into baguettes – pretty self-explanatory, that one.

– 250,000 Studs Turns all lightsabers into baguettes – pretty self-explanatory, that one. Galaxy Rave – 500,000,000 Studs

Galaxy Free Play mode becomes a non-stop disco. Everyone dances, there’s Star Wars dance music, and there are colorful disco lights everywhere.

– 500,000,000 Studs Galaxy Free Play mode becomes a non-stop disco. Everyone dances, there’s Star Wars dance music, and there are colorful disco lights everywhere. Television Mode – 250,000 Studs

Adds an old-timey screen effect to the whole game.

– 250,000 Studs Adds an old-timey screen effect to the whole game. Hologram Mod – 500,000 Studs

Adds a holographic effect to all playable characters and ships.

– 500,000 Studs Adds a holographic effect to all playable characters and ships. Retro Mode – 250,000 Studs

Adds a retro style screen effect to the game.

– 250,000 Studs Adds a retro style screen effect to the game. GNK Civilians – 1,000,000 Studs

All civilians are replaced with GNK Droids.

– 1,000,000 Studs All civilians are replaced with GNK Droids. Mumble Mode – Free to all, default unlock

Voice acting replaced with mumbling as heard in classic Lego Star Wars games.

– Free to all, default unlock Voice acting replaced with mumbling as heard in classic Lego Star Wars games. Comedy Weapons – 250,000 Studs

Ranged weapons are replaced with other items but still function normally.

– 250,000 Studs Ranged weapons are replaced with other items but still function normally. Rainbow Effects – 250,000 Studs

Certain attack effects are replaces with rainbow versions

– 250,000 Studs Certain attack effects are replaces with rainbow versions Cantina Music – 250,000 Studs

The Mos Eisley Cantina music plays on a loop when this extra is active.

– 250,000 Studs The Mos Eisley Cantina music plays on a loop when this extra is active. Big Head Mode – 500,000 Studs

Playable characters get bigger heads.

– 500,000 Studs Playable characters get bigger heads. Pew Pew – 500,000 Studs

The sound effects of ranged weapons are replaced with vocal sounds.

– 500,000 Studs The sound effects of ranged weapons are replaced with vocal sounds. Universal Translator – 500,000 Studs

Any playable character can understand any language, meaning you don’t need to use a Protocol Droid character to translate.

How to unlock Lego Star Wars The Skywalker Saga Stud multipliers

How to get Lego Star Wars The Skywalker Saga Stud multipliers

Lego Star Wars The Skywalker Saga Stud multipliers are some of the most important extras you can unlock in the game as they’ll massively increase the value of any Studs you collect. To unlock each Studs multiplier extra, you just need a Datacard and the required Studs, which we’ve listed above. In the ‘Extras’ menu, follow the button prompt on your chosen cheat to unlock it.

Unlike previous Lego Star Wars games, you don’t need to find a particular collectible item to unlock each extra, and you can spend any Datacard on any extra. We recommend that you save your first one million Studs purely to get the Studs x2 multiplier. Activate it and you’ll quickly be on your way to getting the Studs x4 multiplier and so on. The Stud multipliers also stack if you have several active at once, meaning the size of your Stud multiplier can increase up to x3840 if you have all of them including the Lego Star Wars The Skywalker Saga studs x10 multiplier going at once.

