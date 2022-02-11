Lego Queer Eye Fab 5 Loft set drops to its lowest price in today's Lego sale

The Lego Queer Eye Fab 5 Loft set has dropped to its lowest price as part of today's Lego deals ahead of the weekend, and you can currently save 10% on the kit if you're quick.

Reducing the set's cost by $10, you can now get the Lego Queer Eye Fab 5 Loft set for $89.95 at Amazon instead of $99.99 as part of the site's regular Lego sale. While that might not seem like much of a discount, this is the kit's lowest price since it launched in early October 2021 - it's never been cheaper.

The kit has been reduced in the UK as well; you can get the Lego Queer Eye Fab 5 Loft for £71.99 at John Lewis instead of almost £90.

Bringing together minifigures of the Fab 5 (along with Bruley the dog, naturally - RIP, sweet prince) in a space partially designed by Bobby himself, it's a recreation of the group's Atlanta loft from a few years ago.

And because makeovers are the show's bread and butter, you're also getting a 'before' and 'after' figure for Kathi Dooley from Season 4. If that name doesn't ring a bell, she was the former teacher of Queer Eye hairstylist and all-round icon Jonathan Van Ness, and her episode was - understandably - one of the show's most emotional.

You can check out the set for yourself below, and if that doesn't cut it, we've got more Lego sale highlights further down the page.

The best deal in today's Lego sale

Lego Queer Eye: The Fab 5 Loft | $99.99 $89.95 at Amazon

Save 10% - If you've ever wished the Fab 5 would come and hang out with you, this discount in today's Lego sale is a winner. You can get the Queer Eye kit for its lowest ever price right now, and it drops the overall cost by $10.



UK price: £89.99 £71.99 at John Lewis



More today's Lego sales

For more discounts and sales, be sure to check out today's top board game deals. It's also worth seeing what other highly recommended Lego kits are available in our guide to the best Lego sets. And speaking of makeovers, a certain plumber recently got a blocky new look for the best Lego Super Mario sets.