Netflix US losing three iconic shows in June 2021

You will be hard-pressed to find a TV critic who would not recommend watching Twin Peaks, The Twilight Zone, and Hannibal. These are three of the best TV shows of all time, helping define and influence the medium.
However, if you have yet to catch these brilliant series on Netflix, then now's your last chance – Twin Peaks (season 1 and 2) and The Twilight Zone are leaving the US version of the streaming on June 30, while all three seasons of Hannibal will no longer be available from June 5.
Entertainment Weekly also revealed that Portlandia season 1 to 8 are leaving Netflix this June, as are the movies 20th Century Women, Crazy, Stupid, Love Enter the Dragon, Scarface, and the Back to the Future trilogy. Those are some big hitters.
Here's the full list of everything leaving Netflix in June 2021.
Leaving Netflix: June 1
Alone: Season 6
Mother Goose Club: Seasons 1-2
Leaving Netflix: June 4
Hannibal: Seasons 1-3
Leaving Netflix: June 6
Searching for Bobby Fischer
Leaving Netflix: June 9
Portlandia: Seasons 1-8
Leaving Netflix: June 17
Bob Lazar: Area 51 & Flying Saucers
Leaving Netflix: June 21
Dark Skies
Leaving Netflix: June 26
The Secret Life of Pets 2
Leaving Netflix: June 27
20th Century Women
Tales of the City (1993): Season 1
Leaving Netflix: June 28
Bratz: The Movie
Leaving Netflix: June 30
30 Minutes or Less
A Bridge Too Far
Acts of Violence
Back to the Future
Back to the Future Part II
Back to the Future Part III
Bonnie and Clyde
Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs
Crazy, Stupid, Love
Enter the Dragon
Fiddler on the Roof
From Paris with Love
Gothika
Immortals
Invictus
Jason X
Leprechaun
Scarface
Tayo the Little Bus: Seasons 2-3
The Accountant of Auschwitz
The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo
The Land Before Time
The Land Before Time II: The Great Valley Adventure
The Roommate
The Twilight Zone (Original Series): Seasons 1-5
Training Day
Twin Peaks: Seasons 1-2
Two Weeks Notice
