Latest Loki trailer shows how powerful the Time Variance Authority is

A new Loki trailer is here, and it's all about our favorite Marvel villain's punishment for the crimes he's committed in the face of the Time Variance Authority.

In an opening scene reminiscent of the little DNA guy from Jurassic Park, a cartoon clock with a Southern accent named Miss Minutes catches Loki up on what he's in trouble for ahead of his TVA trial. We then get a partial glimpse of a nude Tom Hiddleston, so it appears Disney Plus knows exactly what the fans want with this upcoming Loki series.

Loki initially seems skeptical about the Time Variance Authority, wondering aloud if someone "believes this crap" before watching another prisoner get zapped out of existence for refusing to cooperate. That'll change anyone's tune. What is the Time Variance Authority , you ask? Well, it's basically like the FBI of time crimes, tracking and stopping time-traveling threats. Owen Wilson will play Mobius M. Mobius , a high-ranking bureaucrat with a bizarre Marvel Comic history.

As detailed in the trailer, Loki has put the TVA's timeline in chaos, and has to go back to fix the mess he made. No one really trusts him, however, given his storied history of being a mischievous backstabber, so it appears he'll be thrown into this wild world with very little guidance - and no weapons.

Loki is set to come to Disney Plus earlier than planned , and on Wednesdays instead of Fridays, which were previously reserved for WandaVision and Falcon and the Winter Soldier . Loki will debut on Wednesday, June 9.