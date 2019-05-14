Kingdom Hearts 3 photo missions guide - complete the Moogle pictures in Kingdom Hearts 3

As well as selling you helpful items and making new weapons, the Moogle shopkeepers you encounter on your journey will also give you Kingdom Hearts 3 photo missions to take on. To complete these you need to snap a photograph of the Kingdom Hearts 3 character or item in the cryptic description, and if you want to fill in every section of your Gummiphone then you'll need to beat all 20 of them. If you're having trouble with any of the Kingdom Hearts 3 photo missions, our guide will explain exactly where you need to go and what to take pictures of to clear them.

Kingdom Hearts 3 Photo Mission #1 - Flame Core

I need oven mitts to handle that hothead, kupo.

The first photo mission you receive wants you to take a picture of a Flame Core. You come across these enemies very early in the game but if you didn't grab it the first time around, head back to Olympus and go to the Thebes Overlook save point. Head down the stairs and the first enemies you find will be a bunch of Flame Cores. Taking photos of moving enemies is very inconsistent though, so you may need to take a few shots before the game recognises your picture.

Kingdom Hearts 3 Photo Mission #2 - Water Core

That fiend keeps getting my pom-pom wet, kupo!

For this one, the best place to find a Water Core is in Monstropolis. Spawn at the Factory Basement and take the elevator up one level, then run round the corner and past the first lot of enemies. When you're in the blue room with the pipes, a number of Water Cores should spawn.

Kingdom Hearts 3 Photo Mission #3 - Chief Puff

Fluffy doesn't always mean nice, kupo!

Chief Puffs are most commonly found throughout the Kingdom of Corona. They're the guys with the fluffy heads that grow incredibly tall when you attack them. Spawn at the Forest Hills and head back towards the start of the forest to find one after the first set of enemies.

Kingdom Hearts 3 Photo Mission #4 - Hercules Statue

I can't get over those chiseled muscles, kupo.

Now we're onto taking photos of things that don't move around, thankfully. First up is the under construction Hercules statue in the middle of Thebes Agora. Simply spawn there, turn around and take a photo of it.

Kingdom Hearts 3 Photo Mission #5 - Beasts and Bugs Wall Display

Mechasmasher's busting through the wall, kupo!

Inside the Action+ store on the first floor of Galaxy Toys is where you'll find the Beasts and Bugs section. Clamber up on top of some of the free-standing displays to take a picture of the main wall display at the very back.

Kingdom Hearts 3 Photo Mission #6 - Rapunzel's Tower

Who built that tower in the forest, kupo?

This is a simple one. Spawn at Rapunzel's Tower in the Kingdom of Corona, turn around and snap a picture.

Kingdom Hearts 3 Photo Mission #7 - Festival

Wish I could ditch work and see the festival, kupo.

Head to the Kingdom of Corona and take a picture from under the archway of the Festival, with the huge doors in the background.

Kingdom Hearts 3 Photo Mission #8 - Fire in the Secluded Forge

It takes a hot fire to forge lightning bolts, kupo!

Go back to Olympus and spawn at the Realm of the Gods Corridors. Walk forward and up the small stairs, then go up the next set of stairs past the lucky emblem. Hop on the water feature and grind it to the end, then drop down the hole to find the Secluded Forge. In here, take a photo of the fireplace from next to the anvil.

Kingdom Hearts 3 Photo Mission #9 - Zeus

"King of the gods" to some, "Dad" to others, kupo.

Stay in Olympus and go to the Realm of the Gods Apex, where you'll find Zeus stood outside the golden gates. Snap a picture of him to complete the mission.

Kingdom Hearts 3 Photo Mission #10 - Tram

I love watching the tram go by at twilight, kupo.

Go back to Twilight Town and take a photo of the tram as it passes by.

Kingdom Hearts 3 Photo Mission #11 - CDA Agent

Give that hard worker in yellow a raise, kupo!

CDA Agents can only be found in Monstropolis, and the easiest one to take a photo of is in the Power Plant Tank Yard. Spawn there and at the other side of the room is a very long legged chap in yellow.

Kingdom Hearts 3 Photo Mission #12 - Ice Palace

Somehow I doubt that palace has a fireplace, kupo.

Go to the North Mountain Ridge where Elsa, Anna and co. are all stood around in the cold. You just need to take a photo of Elsa's enormous ice palace in the background.

Kingdom Hearts 3 Photo Mission #13 - Olaf

I think I saw a walking, talking snowman, kupo!

In the same place, take a photo of Olaf standing by himself.

Kingdom Hearts 3 Photo Mission #14 - Big Green Cactuar

Wait, kupo... That green guy looks familiar, kupo!

Go to the Kid Korral creche area of Toy Box, behind Play Place on the top floor of Galaxy Toys. You need to take a photo of the huge green cactus man you assembled during the story to reach the upper vents.

Kingdom Hearts 3 Photo Mission #15 - Scarecrow

He helps keep the birds out of the fields, kupo.

Go back to Twilight Town and enter 100 Acre Wood through Merlin's book outside of the Little Bistro. Take a photo of the funky scarecrow near the pumpkin in the field.

Kingdom Hearts 3 Photo Mission #16 - Evening Star

There it is, kupo. My lucky star, kupo!

Go to San Fransokyo and make sure it's night time. Look into the sky and you should be able to see a single star shining brightly in the sky. Take a photo of it to complete this photo mission.

Kingdom Hearts 3 Photo Mission #17 - Fish-shaped Wind Socks

Those fish are swimming through the air, kupo!

Turn San Fransokyo to day time then climb the tall blue cylindrical building south of the North District save point. Look north and you'll see a couple of the huge fans in the air are decorated like blue, white, black and red fish. Take a photo of one of them at day time.

Kingdom Hearts 3 Photo Mission #18 - Waterfall

Stay by the falls to beat the tropical heat, kupo!

Fast travel to the Fort in The Caribbean and leave via the back entrance, then follow the path down until you reach the small stone bridge with the waterfall on your left.

Kingdom Hearts 3 Photo Mission #19 - Demon Tower

Show me a creepy, shadowy swarm, kupo!

If you're unsure of where to find a Demon Tower, you can actually force one to spawn. Go to the Power Plant Tank Yard in Monstropolis and walk outside, then grind up the pipe on your left. In the room you exit the pipe from, interact with the blue battlegate and start it to spawn a Demon Tower boss battle. Take a photo of it then kill it to earn one of the many Kingdom Hearts 3 secret reports and complete the photo mission in the same fight.

Kingdom Hearts 3 Photo Mission #20 - Sora's Teammates

I moogle-salute all your fierce friends, kupo!

For this, you need to take a photo of all 12 of Sora's teammates across the main worlds. Here is everyone you need to take a picture of to complete the final photo mission:

General - Donald & Goofy

- Donald & Goofy Olympus - Hercules

- Hercules Toy Box - Woody & Buzz Lightyear

- Woody & Buzz Lightyear Kingdom of Corona - Flynn Rider & Rapunzel

- Flynn Rider & Rapunzel Monstropolis - Sully & Mike Wazowski

- Sully & Mike Wazowski Arendelle - Marshmallow

- Marshmallow The Caribbean - Captain Jack Sparrow

- Captain Jack Sparrow San Fransokyo - Baymax

When you've taken and saved a photo of all 12 of Sora's teammates, you will have completed all of the Kingdom Hearts 3 photo missions.

