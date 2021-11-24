Keanu Reeves wants to play Constantine again

Keanu Reeves has revealed he'd like to play his DC character Constantine again.

"I love playing Constantine," the actor told Esquire. "John Constantine. I've played a lot of Johns. How many Johns have I played? I don't even know. I think it's over ten. But anyway, I'd love to have the chance to play Constantine again."

Constantine released back in 2005, and also featured Rachel Weisz as LAPD Detective Angela Dodson, Tilda Swinton as Archangel Gabriel, and Shia LaBeouf as Chas Kramer, Constantine's driver. The film sees Angela and Constantine unravelling a hellish plot that would wreak havoc on Earth and humanity.

While Constantine is part of the DC world, Reeves has also said that he'd like to join the Marvel Cinematic Universe. "It would be an honor. There are some really amazing directors and visionaries, and they're doing something that no one's really ever done," he said in the same interview. "It's special in that sense, in terms of the scale, the ambition, the production. It would be cool to be a part of that." Could Reeves follow his Constantine co-star and Black Widow actor Weisz in crossing over to the Marvel universe? Time will tell.

John Constantine will be returning to HBO Max, with a TV show in the works from J.J. Abrams' production company Bad Robot. Details on the project are scarce, but Deadline's report indicates Constantine will be from London, and the character will be played by "a diverse lead."

Reeves will be returning to the DC universe for a voice role in the animated DC League of Superpets, and can next be seen on the big screen as Neo in The Matrix Resurrections, which releases this December 22.

In the meantime, check out our guide to the next few months' major movie release dates to start planning your theater trips.