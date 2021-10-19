James Gunn confirms Guardians of the Galaxy 3 is sticking to its release date

Guardians of the Galaxy 3 director James Gunn has confirmed that the movie has not been delayed.

"Nope. #GotGVol3 is neither pulled nor delayed, still scheduled for May 5, 2023," he posted to Twitter. "We are scripted & storyboarded, crewed & casted, & READY TO GO in just a little bit here. We're going to build you guys something beautiful."

Much of Marvel Phase 4's release slate was recently delayed, including Doctor Strange 2, Thor: Love and Thunder, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, and more, including some untitled Marvel movies that have been pulled from the release schedule entirely. Other Disney films, like Indiana Jones 5, were also shuffled backwards. According to Variety's sources, this isn't down to the box office, but is instead for production-related reasons – which is in line with Kevin Feige's explanation for the delays.

Will Poulter was recently announced to be joining the cast of Guardians of the Galaxy 3 as Adam Warlock, a fan-favorite character first teased in one of the Guardians of the Galaxy 2 post-credits scenes. Before the threequel arrives, though, there's also the Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special – which Gunn has teased will be "introducing one of the greatest MCU characters of all time."

Gunn has also been busy over in the DCEU, directing The Suicide Squad and developing the spinoff series Peacemaker, which focuses on John Cena's titular character. The series got its first trailer at DC FanDome.

Guardians of the Galaxy 3 arrives May 5, 2023. Until then, check out our guide to all the (ever changing) upcoming major movie release dates of the next few months.