Disney delays Indiana Jones 5, an untitled live-action film, and more

Disney has delayed multiple films, including Indiana Jones 5.

Along with a slew of Marvel movies – Thor: Love and Thunder, Doctor Strange 2, and Black Panther 2 among them – three non-superhero films have also been pushed back: Indiana Jones 5, an untitled Disney live-action movie, and an untitled 20th Century movie. The fifth Indiana Jones film will now release June 30, 2023 – it previously held the July 29, 2022 spot, so that's a delay of almost a year.

The two untitled projects have been removed from the release slate entirely, though this is probably because Disney is waiting to announce a new date, not because the films have been canceled. The live-action film was originally set for July 14, 2023, while the 20th Century film was slated for October 20, 2023.

The news comes despite a recent surge in box office numbers, with No Time to Die, Venom 2, and Halloween Kills breaking records (though Variety notes their sources indicate delays are for production-related reasons, not the box office). Disney has previously experimented with hybrid releases as the pandemic continues, with Black Widow debuting on Disney Plus Premiere Access and in theaters simultaneously – though this spurred a lawsuit from star Scarlett Johansson, which has since been settled. Cruella, Jungle Cruise, and Raya and the Last Dragon also had hybrid releases, while Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings was a (very successful) theatrical exclusive, and Eternals is set to follow in its footsteps.

While the movie landscape in 2022 and 2023 is now looking very different, the rest of 2021 will still see some huge releases: Ghostbusters: Afterlife, Spider-Man: No Way Home, and The Matrix Resurrections are all still headed your way this year.

