Huge Lego sale at Zavvi offers discounts on the Millennium Falcon and more for March Madness

Zavvi has kicked off the weekend with a massive Lego sale, offering big discounts on everything from Star Wars to Batman. If you're based in the USA, free shipping is also available via special codes. You can see the full US sale here, while the UK equivalent is browsable on its own page.

As a part of the site's March Madness Lego sale, these Zavvi deals offer $30 / £30 or more off on popular kits (don't worry, these aren't dregs that have been rolled back out to clear the shelves of things nobody wants). One of the highlights is the Millennium Falcon set; it gets reduced to $129.99 instead of almost $160 if you use the code: MILLENIUM. The same is true in the UK - there, it's £112.99 rather than £139.99. Considering how sought-after these Millennium Falcon Lego deals are, that's pretty noteworthy.

There are plenty of sets on offer in the Lego sale beyond a galaxy far, far away, too. The Lego Batman Batmobile Tumbler has dropped by $30 to $199.99 (it's now £169.99 in the UK) with the code: BATMOBILE, and the Friends Apartments set has also been enjoying reductions of $15 if you type in: FRIENDS at checkout.

We've listed more of our favorite offers below, and they spotlight some of the best Lego sets - such as new Lego Star Wars sets - at much lower prices than normal.

Zavvi Lego sale - our top picks

Lego Star Wars Millennium Falcon (CODE: MILLENIUM) | $159.99 $129.99 at Zavvi

Save $30 - It's not every day that one of the most popular Lego sets goes on offer, and this is just a couple of dollars off the kit's lowest ever price. Type in the code 'MILLENIUM' and you get free shipping too, so we can't imagine this one will stick around for long.



UK price: £139.99 £112.99 at Zavvi



Lego Batman Batmobile Tumbler (CODE: BATMOBILE) | $229.99 $199.99 at Zavvi

Save $30 - Batman's iconic ride from The Dark Knight is recreated in all its glory with this intricate collector set, and at more than 2,000 pieces, it's not small either. We've been able to go hands-on with this kit in the past, and it's just as impressive as you'd hope.



UK price: £199.99 £169.99 at Zavvi



Lego Star Wars Millennium Falcon Ultimate Collector Series (CODE: FALCON) | $799.99 $729.99 at Zavvi

Save $70 - Although that's a lot of money to spend in a Lego sale, this enormously popular kit rarely gets a discount. As such, being able to get more than $50 off the overall MSRP is pretty fantastic. Especially because this one is a much bigger and more complicated set than its Rise of Skywalker-equivalent seen above.



UK price: £699.99 £579.99 at Zavvi



Lego Friends Apartments (CODE: FRIENDS) | $149.99 $134.99 at Zavvi

Save $15 - Considering how immensely popular the '90s sitcom is, it's probably no surprise that there's a lot of buzz surrounding this new kit that depicts Monica and Rachel's apartment alongside Chandler and Joey's. It's stuffed full of references so is a delight to use.



UK price: £129.99 £109.99 at Zavvi



If these don't hit the money for you, be sure to check out the other offers we have listed via our price-comparison software below.

