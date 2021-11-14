How to watch Yellowstone season 4 online from any country

A Montana ranch has never seemed so lethal, but as we pick up where we left off at the end of season 3 of Yellowstone, we're bound to see drama, collusion, and family ties pushed to breaking point and, let's face it, bloodshed. Here, we're running down everything you need to know about how to watch Yellowstone season 4 online, wherever you are in the world.

Since its launch in 2018, Yellowstone has proved to be one of the most highly anticipated TV shows of recent history, and thanks to steadily increasing audience numbers, we look set to have a good few more bites of the cherry – or, perhaps, bucks of the bronco.

Sixth-generation rancher and family patriarch John Dutton (Kevin Costner) faces attack from all sides as he fights to keep hold of the reigns of his land, and as it stands, it's all very much a matter of 'your enemy's enemy is your friend'.

Tricky alliances and familial revelations like Jamie's adoption will no doubt throw a spanner in the works, and in the first of this season's episodes we saw a real snake make themselves known – quite literally.

New faces on the scene include Market Equities CEO Caroline Warner (Jacki Weaver), environmental activist Summer Higgins (Piper Peralto), and a veterinary tech played by Kathryn Kelly who's got her eye on a certain ranch-hand.

It's obviously an unmissable season, so all that's left to do is to read on and see exactly how to watch Yellowstone season 4 online from absolutely anywhere in the world.

How to watch Yellowstone online in the US

Paramount Network / Sling TV Paramount Network / Sling TV

Yellowstone airs live on the Paramount Network every Sunday at 8pm ET / PT, and if you've got a cable subscription that carries the channel, all you need to do is flick over and get comfy. If you don't, you can still get a seat at the rodeo with a number of cord-cutting services that also offer channel. The most affordable is Sling TV, and for $41/pm (including the $6/pm Comedy Add-On) you'll get access to plenty of channels, including Paramount Network. If you're looking for greater breadth and depth, it's also worth considering Hulu + Live TV or YouTube TV, which work out at $64.99/pm. They're more expensive, but do provide a few more channels. If you need a refresher on previous seasons, you can catch them all on NBC's Peacock (yes, it's weird, but it's to do with a previous licensing agreement). While Peacock has an excellent free tier, to watch Yellowstone you'll need to subscribe to the premium tier for $4.99/pm. To go ad-free, you'll need to pay $9.99/pm. Both premium plans come with a 7-day free trial, so if you're truly committed, you could catch up on every previous episode of Yellowstone for free! Finally, if you're outside the US, you can make the most of a quality VPN to virtually change where you are, and access regional streams that are unavailable in your current location.

How to watch Yellowstone online in Canada

Amazon Prime Video Amazon Prime Video

For anyone North of the Border, you can watch Yellowstone on Amazon Prime Video. New episodes from season 4 will drop every Sunday, and you'll also be able to catch up on earlier seasons, too. Amazon Prime Video costs CA$7.99 monthly, or CA$79.00 paid annually, but you can bag yourself a 30-day free trial of Prime with no upfront payment. Plenty of time to gallop through the back catalogue, then! If you're abroad and can't access TV streaming services you usually can at home, it's worth considering a VPN. You'll be able to spoof your location back to Canada, and then watch whatever you like as if you were in your front room.

How to watch Yellowstone online in Australia

Stan Stan

Australian viewers are in luck, as fresh episodes of Yellowstone drop every Monday on streaming provider Stan. You can bag the Stan Basic plan for just AU$10 a month, which will get you hundreds of excellent shows and a wealth of films. In the pack you'll find every season of Yellowstone, too. New customers can make use of the generous 30-day free trial, which gives you plenty of time to catch up on previous seasons, as well as letting you get a feel for the service to make sure it's a good fit for your viewing habits. Plus, if you're out of the country, you can also use a VPN to get access to any services you pay for that might be geo-blocked.

Can you watch Yellowstone online in the UK?

Image Unfortunately, Yellowstone season 4 isn't currently available to Brits, as none of the episodes are carried by any broadcaster or streaming service. The first couple of seasons previously aired on Paramount Network, but that's no longer the case. If you're desperate for your Yellowstone fix, seasons 1 and 2 are available to buy on Amazon Prime Video, at £1.89 per episode, or £12.99 for each season. It's also worth noting that Peacock is likely to join forces with NOW TV and Sky, meaning customers of those services may well get unfettered access to every episode of Yellowstone very soon. We'll keep this page updated if and when that happens. Finally, if you're outside the country and want to access content that's currently geo-blocked, all you need to do is install a good VPN. You can select any server worldwide, and start watching content that's exclusive to that country.

How to watch Yellowstone online from anywhere

ExpressVPN | Try 100% risk free for 30 days ExpressVPN | Try 100% risk free for 30 days

If you're away from home for the new episode of Yellowstone, a VPN is your best option for tuning in to season 4. These handy systems are 'Virtual Private Networks', and enable you to appear online as if you are somewhere else entirely. This method gives you a way to get around any geographical restrictions, so you can access all of your favorite streaming services just as if you were at home. We'd argue that ExpressVPN is the best VPN to go with, and is perfect to watch Yellowstone online. There are three simple steps to follow: 1: Get a VPN installed. There are plenty of options, but we'd point you in the direction of ExpressVPN. There's even an offer on right now where you can get an additional three months FREE on a 12-month package and save 49%. Happily, ExpressVPN is also compatible with pretty much every device you can think of too. 2: Connect to an appropriate server. Select a server located back in your home country and you'll be in and away. And if there's any sniff of an issue, Express's handy 24/7 live chat customer support can come to your rescue. 3: Head over to the service you want. Here you can shop as normal and once you set your location, visit the service you're interested in and sign up as normal or log in, and start watching. And if you don't get along with it, you can always cancel without issue within 30 days and get a full refund. Easy!

Want more?

Hungry for the best possible TV setup at home? Be sure to take a look at our list of the best gaming TVs (available here for UK readers).

For more streaming options, on the other hand, be sure to take a look at our guides to the latest HBO Max prices and deals, our new Peacock TV costs roundup, and the best Disney Plus bundles.

For other ways to keep yourself busy, don't forget about the best board games, the best card games, and the top board games for adults.