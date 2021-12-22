How to watch The Matrix Resurrections online - stream the thrilling conclusion to Neo's story at home

If you want to know how to watch The Matrix Resurrections online then we've got some good news for you. The hotly anticipated sci-fi action blockbuster releases in theaters and HBO Max today, December 22, in the US, for those of you based in other countries, however, the answer isn't as cut and dry.

In order to watch The Matrix Resurrections online, you will need to be subscribed to the HBO Max ad-free tier for $14.99 per month. The cheaper $9.99 tier does not include access to this movie, or indeed any other of the same-day releases coming to the platform, so be sure to opt for the right subscription.

HBO Max (Ad-free): $14.99 per month

It's also worth noting that you can currently get a pre-paid HBO Max Ad-free subscription for $149.99 annually for a saving of $30 (or 16%). This way, you essentially get two months for free by paying in advance. You're not only getting day-one access to The Matrix Resurrections, but also over 2,000 other movies and close to 580 TV shows for you to indulge in once Neo's descent down the virtual rabbit hole comes to its conclusion.

Based in either the UK, Canada, or Australia? We've got some disappointing news for you. The only way to watch The Matrix Resurrections in these territories is to visit the cinema (sorry). We've got all the details below, but it's likely that the movie will come to streaming platforms in these countries sooner rather than later, just not day one.

Watch The Matrix Resurrections in the USA

Watch The Matrix Resurrections in the UK

Image There's no such streaming service in place for watching The Matrix Resurrections in the UK, unfortunately. The only way to catch the film at release is to brave the cinema. When the movie does hit streaming and on-demand services, we're confident that a Sky Package or Now will have you covered. This is because Sky struck a deal with HBO in 2019 for exclusive rights coverage, which is likely to last for a minimum of 5 years.

Watch The Matrix Resurrections in Canada

Image The Matrix Resurrections isn't available to stream in Canada. Much like with other regions, the only way to catch the flick is at the cinema. With that said, once the theatrical release has wrapped up, our money's on Crave to host the title, as HBO material often hits there as soon as possible.

Watch The Matrix Resurrections in Australia

Image For those based in the land down under, there's no way of being able to watch The Matrix Resurrections online at the moment. It's likely going to be a few months before the movie drops to any streaming platforms, so keep an eye out in early 2022 for when it goes live near you.

How to watch The Matrix series in order

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

Need to brush up on the trilogy before streaming The Matrix Resurrections or heading out to the cinema? Not to worry. Fortunately, The Matrix trilogy (and expanded universe material) is available via HBO Max, so you can binge the box set and get caught up to speed. Here's the order and year of which they released.

Watch The Matrix series in order

The Matrix starts off with a simple premise and gradually expands out into a mind-bending adventure transcending our very understanding of the world around us. Mr. Anderson (later referred to as Neo) is a computer hacker who ends up discovering the world he lives is in is a simulation built by machines to farm humans as living batteries on the planet Zion. Once Neo learns of the real world, he begins to manipulate the digital landscape, eventually becoming 'The One'.

We thoroughly recommend watching the entire trilogy before heading into The Matrix Resurrections, as well as The Animatrix, to have as much context as you can. There's a lot of lore and subtext that you'll likely be lost at without the knowledge ahead of time otherwise. Regardless, it's sure to be a thrilling conclusion to two decades' worth of action storytelling.

