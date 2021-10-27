How to watch PlayStation State of Play later today on October 27

A new PlayStation State of Play presentation will be airing later today on October 27, and here's how to watch it.

Just earlier this week on Monday, PlayStation confirmed that a State of Play showcase would be arriving imminently in just two day's time on Wednesday, October 27. The presentation will kick off at approximately 2 p.m. PT/5 p.m. ET/10 p.m. BST/11 p.m. CEST, and you can watch the full thing over on the official PlayStation YouTube channel.

As for what to expect from the new State of Play showcase, it's going to be a presentation focusing entirely on third-party games coming to PS4 and PS5. For example, one title confirmed for the showcase so far is Little Devil Inside, which you can see a short teaser for below. The action-adventure game was previously revealed to be coming to PlayStation consoles last year, developed by NeoStream Interactive.

All aboard for tomorrow's State of Play, which includes your first in-depth look at Little Devil Inside. Tune in live at 2pm PT / 10pm BST: https://t.co/EnDyyYoPcC pic.twitter.com/kGf1l7YnADOctober 26, 2021 See more

This means we can comfortably rule out seeing any first-party games in today's State of Play showcase, such as God of War Ragnarok or Horizon Forbidden West. There's been a flurry of rumors recently surrounding new PlayStation-exclusive games coming to PC, such as Sackboy: A Big Adventure, but it's unlikely any announcements about PC releases will be made during today's showcase.

As for what could show up, there's a slate of indie-developed PS4 and PS5 games on the horizon. One candidate might be Solar Ash, the excellent-looking follow-up to Hyper Light Drifter, or there's Ghostwire: Tokyo, a PS5-exclusive horror game from The Evil Within developer Tango Gameworks. There's also Sifu and Forspoken, two PlayStation console exclusives that've previously shown up at PlayStation showcase events over the last year. For a full list of all the third-party developed games coming to PS5, head over to our upcoming PS5 games guide for more.