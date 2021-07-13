Ghostwire: Tokyo delayed to early 2022

Ghostwire: Tokyo has been delayed to early 2022.

Announced earlier today through the tweet just below from the official Tango Gameworks Twitter account, Ghostwire: Tokyo has been delayed out of launching later this year in 2021. Instead, as per the announcement, the upcoming game will now launch at some point in early 2022.

As you can see in the announcement tweet just above, Tango Gameworks has made this decision to protect their staff in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. If you weren't already aware, Japan is currently facing yet more regional lockdowns due to the spread of the virus, and plans still remain in flux around the Olympic Games, which are currently slated to take place later this month in July.

Previously, Ghostwire: Tokyo was slated to launch at some point later in 2021. Perhaps it shouldn't come as a huge surprise that the new project from Tango Gameworks has been delayed though, since we've seen barely anything of the game since creative director Ikumi Nakamura first debuted the game on Bethesda's E3 stage back in 2019.

If you're unfamiliar with the concept behind Tango Gameworks's new project, it's a first-person blend of action and horror, having the player investigates ghostly goings-on around Tokyo. It looks to be taking full advantage of Shinji Mikami's storied history with the Resident Evil series to create some hopefully memorable horror experiences around Tokyo, while also utilizing the DualSense controller in various ways as a PS5 console exclusive. We may have a while yet to wait until Ghostwire: Tokyo is finally here, but we're sure it'll be worth the wait from such a veteran developer.

It's hard to believe that presentation from Nakamura was over two years ago at this point. For those who don't quite remember, Nakamura immediately won over the crowd with her enthusiasm and charm, basically becoming an overnight sensation with legions of fans. Nakamura would actually go on to leave Tango Gameworks a matter of months after the presentation, and the veteran game developer is currently busy establishing her independent studio in Japan.

