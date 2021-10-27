Sackboy: A Big Adventure PC version could be on the way according to Steam discovery

Little Big Planet spin-off, Sackboy: A Big Adventure , could be coming to PC following a discovery made in the Steam database.

According to a post in the GamingLeaksandRumours subreddit, a game that is potentially Sackboy: A big Adventure has been uploaded to the Steam back-end database. The Steam listing doesn’t directly say that the game is Sackboy - apart from a SteamDB staff comment which mentions the possibility - however, other clues in the listing are also pointing in that direction.

As the same Reddit post points out, one giveaway is that in the branches section of the listing you can see the name 'sumoqa' which makes us think it has something to do with the QA team at Sumo Digital - the studio responsible for Sackboy: A Big Adventure. Not only this, but the listing also contains the depot name 'Marmalade Content' which, if you think back to the NVIDIA leak from last month, was supposedly the code name for Sackboy.

Sackboy: A Big Adventure was originally released alongside the PS5 in November 2020. The game was also released on PS4 however has remained exclusive to the Sony console until potentially now. In this Little Big Planet spin-off title, Sackboy swaps his usual 2.5D escapades for a fully 3D platforming experience. As you’d expect from a LBP game though, everything in the game still sports the super cute handmade aesthetic.

The game has remained relevant throughout the last year though with a tonne of downloadable content for the game (including The Last of Us 2 inspired skins and Ratchet and Clank cosmetics for your Sack-person) and it looks as though Sumo Digital are still hard at work on their next AAA project as a recent job listing reveals.