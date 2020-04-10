How to watch Friends online and stream each season around the world

Comfort-watching is exactly what we need at the moment, so knowing how to watch Friends online is a question you may need answering ASAP. As luck would have it, we've got the answer right here (could we BE any more psyched?).

In fact, the guide you're reading right now will tell you everything you need to watch Friends online. Scroll down to the relevant section and find out how to stream the comedy classic in your region.

Set in downtown New York during the 90s and early 2000s, Friends is about a group of... well, you know. Its ten seasons follow the misadventures of Ross, Rachel, Chandler, Monica, Joey, and Phoebe as they try to navigate the pitfalls of love and work in the Big Apple. Although a few of its jokes and attitudes haven't aged gracefully, it's still a hilarious and heartwarming sitcom that deserves its long legacy.

Watch Friends online - USA

Direct TV | From $49.99 per month

It's not as easy as it was to watch Friends online. Indeed, your best bet right now would be Direct TV. There are a variety of packages available, all with different perks (certain offers get you HBO as well, for instance). However, it's a bit expensive. As such, we'd recommend grabbing a VPN instead and heading over to the UK or Canadian versions of Netflix - they have every single episode of Friends there.

Watch Friends online - Canada

Netflix | From $8.99 per month

The one place to stream Friends in Canada is Netflix. It has every single episode of the hit series in tow, and subscriptions aren't all that expensive. Better still, Netflix is well-stocked with other big names like The Witcher and Stranger Things. Prices for Netflix start at $8.99, but if you want higher quality resolutions (like 4K) or multiple screens, you'll need to pay a bit more.

Watch Friends online - UK

Netflix | From £5.99 per month

If you're hunting down Friends in the UK, Netflix is your best (and only) bet. All ten seasons and every episode of the sitcom are available there, allowing you to binge the show from start to finish as often as you like. Happily, they also seem to include previously unseen footage in certain episodes. Cool!

Watch Friends online - Australia

Stan | From $10 per month

So, where's Friends in Australia? Stan - that's where. All ten seasons can be found on the service, and prices start at $10 per month. More importantly, there are no lock-in contracts or ads. If Stan isn't your style, there are currently five seasons available on Tenplay. However, we'd recommend getting a VPN instead and watching via the UK version of Netflix. It has all episodes and you probably already own a Netflix account to boot.

Watch Friends online from anywhere else

ExpressVPN | From $5.49 per month

For those who don't have easy access to Friends - or are lumbered with expensive, unappealing deals - a VPN is your best option. What is a VPN, though? It's a 'Virtual Private Network' that tricks your internet into thinking you're somewhere else. That gives you a way around region restrictions, letting you watch shows that aren't normally available where you are. We'd argue that ExpressVPN is the best and easiest one to go with. When it comes to Friends via VPN, we'd suggest using a UK server and the UK version of Netflix. That one has every season and episode, letting you binge the whole lot as and when you like. There are free simple steps to follow: 1: Get a cheap VPN installed. There are plenty of options, but we'd point you in the direction of ExpressVPN. There's even an offer on right now where you can get an additional three months FREE on a 12-month package and save 49%. Happily, ExpressVPN is also compatible with pretty much everything. 2: Connect to a UK server. Because the UK version of Netflix has all of Friends, we'd suggest connecting to a UK server to access it. 3: Head over to Netflix. Once you set your location, visit Netflix, sign up as normal or log in, and start watching!