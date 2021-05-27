How to watch Friends Reunion right now - here's where you can stream the special

The big get-together is finally here after months of hype, so you may be wondering how to watch Friends Reunion online. Luckily, it's not too hard. If you're based in the US, all you need to watch the Friends Reunion today is a HBO Max membership (the one-off special is exclusive to that streaming service). Meanwhile, UK audiences can stream Friends: The Reunion via Sky or the Sky-owned Now.

In terms of how much it'll cost to watch Friends Reunion online, US fans are looking at $14.99 for one month of HBO Max. This offers access to the full HBO Max library, and it's the best deal now that the HBO Max free trial no longer exists. It can also be cancelled at any time (perfect if you just want to stream Friends: The Reunion before high-tailing it outta there). For more info on what you're getting with a subscription, be sure to visit our guide to HBO Max prices.

As for how much it'll cost to watch Friends Reunion in the UK, it depends on the package you pick up. Sky One prices start at £25 per month for Sky TV and Netflix, for example. You can also grab a Now deal from £14.99 per month if you'd prefer.

Curious as to what Friends: The Reunion is? It sees the cast getting back together to discuss the show for the first time since it ended, and they revisit iconic sets before being joined by a host of guests. Although this isn't a continuation of the series like some were hoping for, it looks as if it'll be brimming with nostalgia nonetheless.

Watch Friends Reunion - US

You're able to watch Friends Reunion right now, but it's only available on HBO Max. With that in mind, you'll need to pick up a subscription for $14.99 per month if you want to stream the one-off special. Wary of getting the streaming service? Don't worry, you cancel at any time - there's no binding contract or cancellation fee to speak of.

Watch Friends Reunion - UK

Sky One | From £25 per month

If you want to stream Friends: The Reunion in the UK, you're going to need either Sky or the Sky-owned Now streaming service (starting at £14.99p/m). In terms of the Sky One offer listed above, it gets you both Sky TV and Netflix. That's a pretty great offer, particularly because it lets you watch Friends Reunion right this minute.View Deal

Watch Friends Reunion - Australia

Binge | From $10 per month

You can now watch Friends Reunion in Australia via Binge; it appeared on the service this Thursday 27 May from 5.02pm AEST. If you're only interested in streaming Friends, don't worry - there's a 14-day free trial to kick things off.

Stream Friends: The Reunion in other regions

Will you be able to watch Friends: The Reunion in Canada and beyond? You can bet on it - for Canada, it's available through Crave. The same was true of other HBO Max exclusives, so that makes plenty of sense. As for India, it's available from JEE5.

