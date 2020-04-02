How to watch Brooklyn Nine-Nine online and stream each season around the world

Because everything sucks and we could all do with a pick-me-up, knowing how to watch Brooklyn Nine-Nine online could be the difference between being perpetually bummed out or… well, not. Fortunately, we've got the answer (noice).

This guide tells you everything you need to know about how to watch Brooklyn Nine-Nine online no matter where you are in the world. Skip to the relevant section below and you'll find out where the police comedy is available in your area.

Set in its namesake of Brooklyn, the show follows the NYPD's 99th Precinct as it busts crime and generally makes a mess of things. That shouldn't come as a surprise when you consider its cast; the roster includes comedy veterans like Andy Samberg and Terry Crews. It's hilarious as a result, but also endearingly heartfelt. Seven seasons have aired so far, and an eighth is on the way.

For info on how to catch up right now, dammit, check out our guide below. And if you want a more serious procedural? Find out how to watch The Wire online in our write-up.

Watch Brooklyn Nine-Nine online - USA

Hulu | From $5.99 per month

Want all seven seasons of Brooklyn Nine-Nine? If you're based in the US, it's easy - Hulu's the place to go. The streaming service features each episode to date in one handy place. It's pretty affordable at $5.99 per month as well, and there are plenty of other shows on Hulu to binge once you're done with the NYPD's finest. It's not the only place to find Brooklyn Nine-Nine in the US, though. You can also find six seasons via Direct TV, and the most recent episodes from season seven on Sling.

View Deal

Watch Brooklyn Nine-Nine online - Canada

Netflix | From $8.99 per month

The only place to stream Brooklyn Nine-Nine in Canada right now is Netflix, so head over there if you want six seasons of the 99th Precinct. You can then bounce over to hit shows like The Witcher and Stranger Things once you're done. Prices start at $8.99. Unfortunately, season seven isn't available on Canadian Netflix. Want to keep up with the latest episodes? You'll need a VPN. This will allow your internet to pretend it's somewhere its not. We recommend accessing the US-version of Hulu in this instance, as that's arguably the best value for money.View Deal

Watch Brooklyn Nine-Nine online - UK

Netflix | From £5.99 per month

For those seeking out Brooklyn Nine-Nine in the UK, Netflix is the best option. Almost all episodes are available to stream there, and season six just landed at the end of March. We're not sure when season seven will arrive, but it'll be a few months yet - it needs to leave Channel 4 first. Don't want to wait that long? We'd recommend using a VPN. That'll make your internet think you're somewhere you're not, allowing you to pay for and access other streaming services around the globe. The US version of Hulu should be your first port of call; it has all seven seasons of Brooklyn Nine-Nine for a low monthly cost.View Deal

Watch Brooklyn Nine-Nine online - Australia

Netflix | From $9.99 per month

Where is Brooklyn Nine-Nine in Australia? You guessed it - Netflix. Six seasons on the 99th Precinct's finest can be found there, ready to be binge-watched as soon as possible. Unfortunately, the latest episodes from season seven aren't available there yet. Wondering how to get hold of them? The easiest course of action would be to grab a VPN. This allows you to spoof your internet into thinking you're somewhere you're not, therefore giving you access to another country's streaming services. Start your VPN of choice, sign up to the US version of Hulu, and get watching - all current seasons of Brooklyn Nine-Nine can be found there.View Deal

Watch Brooklyn Nine-Nine online from anywhere else

ExpressVPN | From $5.49 per month

Not got Brooklyn Nine-Nine in your area, or the latest episodes? A VPN is your new best friend. A 'Virtual Private Network', these services trick your internet into thinking you're somewhere you're not. This allows you to get around region restrictions - known as 'geoblocking' - and access content not available where you are. If you're curious as to why you'd want to do that, it's because rights issues may mean that a show is on the US version of a streaming service but not the UK one. As such, a VPN lets you log in to the US alternative. When it comes to Brooklyn Nine-Nine, we'd recommend going with ExpressVPNand using a US Hulu package. This lets you watch all seven seasons no matter where you are, and probably for less cash than you'd pay otherwise. There are free simple steps to follow: 1: Get a cheap VPN installed. Want to go for it? We'd recommend ExpressVPN. There's a solid offer on right now where you can get an additional three months FREE on a 12-month package and save 49% in the process. And before you panic that you won't be able to use it on your device, don't worry - ExpressVPN is compatible with everything from laptops to Amazon Fire TV Sticks. 2: Connect to a US server. Sure, you can connect to any server you like, but a US one lets you get access to Hulu and all seven seasons of Brooklyn Nine-Nine. 3: Head over to Hulu. Once you set your location, go to Hulu, sign up, and start watching. It really is as easy as that.View Deal